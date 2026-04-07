2026 NFL draft: Latest Las Vegas Raiders updates, intel, buzz

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Las Vegas Raiders will pick first overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Raiders have 10 total picks: Nos. 1, 36, 67, 102, 117, 134, 175, 185, 208 and 219. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Las Vegas front office and coaching staff?

Raiders reporter Ryan McFadden has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. (We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.)

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Surprise! Fernando Mendoza visits Raiders

Tuesday, April 7: Former Indiana quarterback and projected top overall pick Fernando Mendoza is in Las Vegas on Tuesday, also the first day of the Raiders' offseason workout program. The visit feels like a formality at this point since it's widely expected that the Raiders will draft Mendoza at No. 1. The Raiders have done their homework on Mendoza in recent weeks. They met with the QB at the combine and spoke with him virtually. Last week, Las Vegas sent a large contingent, which included general manager John Spytek, coach Klint Kubiak and offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko, to Indiana's pro day and they then met with Mendoza afterward.

At this point the biggest question is whether Mendoza will be the Raiders' Week 1 starter now that they have signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins. Kubiak said he prefers a rookie quarterback to learn behind a veteran, but Mendoza could convince the coaching staff to think differently by having a strong training camp.

Could Raiders target a RB in the later rounds?

Tuesday, April 7: Las Vegas has yet to address its need for a running back who can be a suitable wingman for Ashton Jeanty, the team's No. 6 overall pick in 2025. The Raiders hosted former Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris for a visit last week, according to the league's transaction wire.

However, if a deal doesn't materialize with him or another free agent running back, Las Vegas could target one in the late rounds of the draft. Indiana's Kaelon Black could be an option for the Raiders. He played a significant role in the Hoosiers' rushing attack, totaling 1,040 yards and 10 touchdowns on 186 carries.