Titans say they're not done remodeling their secondary

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There will be a completely new look in the Tennessee Titans' secondary when they take the field in 2026.

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi flipped the cornerback room quickly by releasing L'Jarius Sneed, who played in only 12 games over the past two seasons, and signing free agents Cor'Dale Flott, formerly of the New York Giants, along with Alontae Taylor, formerly of the New Orleans Saints. Borgonzi also signed former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.

Despite the additions, Borgonzi hinted at more reinforcements coming, whether that be through the draft or later in free agency.

"We have two guys on the outside now that started games in Taylor and Flott," Borgonzi said at the annual NFL meeting. "And Marcus [Harris] has played inside. So we feel good about where we're at there, but we're not done."

With the draft drawing closer, the Titans must figure out how their new secondary will settle into place. As Borgonzi said, Harris has experience playing inside. But new coach Robert Saleh has alluded to the nickel position expanding.

"You've got to get a little bit of size," Saleh said at the league meeting. "So that big nickel spot, we've been using it for a while. He's really a linebacker. I know people are looking at it like a safety, but he's really a linebacker. He's got to know the run game, know the pass game and be great in man coverage. It's a specialized spot."

Saleh has consistently mentioned wanting a player in the mold of Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, who, at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, played an integral role in last season's Super Bowl-winning campaign. Second-year Titans safety Kevin Winston Jr. offers size at the nickel spot and played there toward the end of his rookie season. Saleh called Winston a fast and violent player. But he wants Winston to home in on one of the safety spots next to veteran Amani Hooker as opposed to nickel.

Winston's versatility, along with Hooker's all-around game, will play off each other, allowing Saleh to use them in different coverages. As defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers last season, Saleh's scheme used safeties Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha interchangeably, moving either into the slot or box, allowing the other to act as the single-high or part of a two-deep shell depending on the coverage call.

"They are interchangeable," Saleh said of the safeties. "So there's times we're going to need to play back coverage. There's a time when we'll ask them to play the hashes. We're going to put a lot of stress on them in quarters. There's a lot of versatility there."

If the Titans address the nickel position in the draft, a prospect such as safety Jalon Kilgore should warrant consideration. Kilgore took over the star position at South Carolina after the Seahawks selected Emmanwori with the 35th selection in last year's draft. The star position is asked to cover slot receivers and tight ends in addition to being a plus defender in the box against the run. While it's not a premium need for the Titans, that's exactly the kind of player Saleh would like to have as the nickel in his defense.

Tennesse native Alontae Taylor signed a $60 million deal with the Titans and figures to play a major role in the secondary. Derick E. Hingle/Icon Sportswire

Then there's Taylor, who emerged as a solid nickel defender over the past two seasons with the Saints. Taylor said he had never played nickel before his second NFL season in 2023. But he posted seven sacks over the past three seasons at nickel and played 492 snaps at the position for the Saints last season.

"He's a really talented corner," Saints coach Kellen Moore said at the owners meetings. "You go inside and play that nickel/star position, there's a coverage component, a lot of variables where you have to process a lot quickly. You're right there in the action. But with his ability to play against the run game, his ability to blitz, his versatility is beneficial, and his best football is probably ahead of him."

Taylor's three-year, $60 million contract is a heavy investment meant to bring a much-needed jolt to the Titans' defense. Signing with the Titans is a homecoming for Taylor, who played at Coffee County Central High School in Manchester, Tennessee, before moving on to play for the University of Tennessee. Saleh said at the league meeting that Taylor will play primarily on the outside but didn't rule out opportunities for him in the slot to take advantage of his blitzing.

"I see myself really just playing on the outside," Taylor said during his introductory news conference last month. "Having a little bit of conversation with Coach and things like that since I got in the building, I think my role is kind of clear, but if need be, and if game plan situations need me to slide back into the slot, then obviously I've played there, so I'll be comfortable."

The picture will start to become a little clearer now that the Titans have begun offseason activities.