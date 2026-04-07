Seahawks QB Sam Darnold ties knot with fiancée Katie Hoofnagle

Fresh off a Super Bowl, could Sam Darnold getting married mean more success on the field? (0:44)

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Sam Darnold has added another ring to his collection -- the ring of a lifetime's love.

After leading the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl LX win in February -- the franchise's first title since 2014 -- Darnold tied the knot and said "I do" to his fiancée Katie Hoofnagle last Friday, according to People.

The couple, who are both 28, got married in Rancho Santa Fe, California, in front of a star-studded guest list including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, along with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and his wife, Olivia Culpo.

People reported that there were 227 guests at the wedding, which implemented a phone-free policy so "guests could enjoy, feel comfortable and be in the moment."

Darnold and Hoofnagle went public with their relationship in 2023, when Hoofnagle posted a carousel of photos of Darnold for his 26th birthday. The couple got engaged in July.

According to People, their wedding was officiated by Darnold's marketing agent, Tee Stumb. The newlywed couple also featured a band, Modern Retrospect, with a saxophonist from Second Song at the reception.

Darnold, who signed with the Seahawks in March 2025, finished his regular season with 4,048 passing yards and 25 touchdowns.