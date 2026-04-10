2026 NFL draft: Latest Arizona Cardinals updates, intel, buzz

Matt Miller joins "The Rich Eisen Show" and analyzes Arvell Reese's draft stock and whether he'll be the Jets' pick at No. 2. (1:51)

Matt Miller analyzes what the Jets might do with second pick (1:51)

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Arizona Cardinals will pick No. 3 in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Cardinals have seven total picks: Nos. 3, 34, 65, 104, 143, 183 and 217. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Arizona front office and coaching staff?

Cardinals reporter Josh Weinfuss has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft.

See more on the NFL draft: Latest mock draft | Prospect rankings

Candidates for No. 3 pick

Friday, April 10: The Cardinals, who own the third overall pick, have reportedly hosted 15 players on predraft visits with 13 days left until the first round of the NFL draft begins. Eight are offensive players, including two quarterbacks: Miami's Carson Beck and Alabama's Ty Simpson.

Arizona has also hosted Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who a source has told ESPN could be in play at No. 3. Arizona has also hosted two wide receivers and three offensive linemen while bringing in four defensive linemen and two of the best edge rushers in the draft in Texas Tech's David Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese.

Ohio State's Arvell Reese could be the first edge rusher off the board. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Edge rushers in play

Wednesday, April 8: The Cardinals have been linked to edge rushers with the third overall pick in a number of mock drafts despite having a crowded outside linebackers room.

Arizona currently has the likes of Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, BJ Ojulari, Baron Browning and Jordan Burch on the roster, a group that Collins described as versatile.

"I think we have multiple guys that play different styles," Collins said.

He added: "I think we have a bunch of great guys. We have Jordan that's coming up. B.J.'s getting healthy again. Obviously, Sweaty's Sweaty."