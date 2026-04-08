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          2026 NFL draft: Latest Indianapolis Colts updates, intel, buzz

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          Why Fernando Mendoza is Field Yates' top prospect in the 2026 draft (0:39)

          Field Yates and Ben Solak discuss what makes Fernando Mendoza the top overall player in the 2026 NFL draft. (0:39)

          • Stephen HolderApr 8, 2026, 02:36 PM
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              Stephen joined ESPN in 2022, covering the Indianapolis Colts and NFL at large. Stephen finished first place in column writing in the 2015 Indiana Associated Press Media Editors competition, and he is a previous top-10 winner in explanatory journalism in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest. He has chronicled the NFL since 2005, covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2005-2013 and the Colts since 2013. He has previously worked for the Miami Herald, Tampa Bay Times, Indianapolis Star and The Athletic.
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          The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Indianapolis Colts will pick No. 47 overall in Round 2. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

          The Colts have seven total picks: Nos. 47, 78, 113, 156, 214, 249 and 254. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the front office and coaching staff?

          Colts reporter Stephen Holder has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft.

          See more on the NFL draft
          Latest mock drafts | Prospect rankings

          Tuesday, April 7: The upcoming NFL draft could be the biggest in Indiana University history, and that benefited the Colts on Tuesday. Indianapolis held its annual local pro day, an opportunity to host draft prospects with regional ties. That made players from national champion Indiana eligible to attend.

          The Hoosiers had 13 players in attendance, including receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (a possible first-round choice), cornerback D'Angelo Ponds and receiver Elijah Sarratt. It was a chance for the Colts to get extra face time with or work out the players outside the limitations of a scouting combine interview or Top 30 visit. And the prevalance of IU players spoke to what coach Curt Cignetti has built in Bloomington.

          "No one thought before the season Indiana was going to win it," Sarratt said. "I feel like if you get the right guys in the right organization, no matter if it's on Saturdays or Sundays, that you can have a lot of success if you bring the right guys in."