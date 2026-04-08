2026 NFL draft: Latest Indianapolis Colts updates, intel, buzz

Field Yates and Ben Solak discuss what makes Fernando Mendoza the top overall player in the 2026 NFL draft. (0:39)

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Indianapolis Colts will pick No. 47 overall in Round 2. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Colts have seven total picks: Nos. 47, 78, 113, 156, 214, 249 and 254. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the front office and coaching staff?

Colts reporter Stephen Holder has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft.

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Indiana receiver Omar Cooper was one of the locals who worked out with the Colts. Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Tuesday, April 7: The upcoming NFL draft could be the biggest in Indiana University history, and that benefited the Colts on Tuesday. Indianapolis held its annual local pro day, an opportunity to host draft prospects with regional ties. That made players from national champion Indiana eligible to attend.

The Hoosiers had 13 players in attendance, including receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (a possible first-round choice), cornerback D'Angelo Ponds and receiver Elijah Sarratt. It was a chance for the Colts to get extra face time with or work out the players outside the limitations of a scouting combine interview or Top 30 visit. And the prevalance of IU players spoke to what coach Curt Cignetti has built in Bloomington.

"No one thought before the season Indiana was going to win it," Sarratt said. "I feel like if you get the right guys in the right organization, no matter if it's on Saturdays or Sundays, that you can have a lot of success if you bring the right guys in."