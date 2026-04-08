Kevin Stefanski: Falcons' James Pearce not at offseason workouts

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that edge rusher James Pearce Jr. is not with the team at the start of the voluntary offseason workout program.

Pearce is facing four criminal charges, including three felonies, in Florida in relation to allegedly crashing his vehicle into one driven by WNBA player Rickea Jackson, who is his ex-girlfriend, in February.

Pearce, 22, has a trial hearing scheduled for May 4 in Miami-Dade County. A dating violence hearing regarding Jackson's protective order against Pearce is scheduled for May 6.

The Falcons have not commented on the situation other than saying they have been monitoring it.

"We've been in constant communication with his representation," Stefanski said Wednesday.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN on Wednesday the league's investigation into Pearce is ongoing and they will continue to monitor developments.

Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said he has spoken to Pearce since his arrest.

"Just letting him know he's not alone during this tough time," Bates said Wednesday. ... "James is not just a teammate, he's a brother to us."

Bates said "of course" he and the team would love to have Pearce back with them in the locker room.

The three felony charges Pearce is facing from the Feb. 7 incident are aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. The fourth charge of felony aggravated stalking is a misdemeanor.

Pearce allegedly followed Jackson in her car and repeatedly used his vehicle to collide with hers as she attempted to reach the Doral (Florida) police station.

After being confronted by a police officer, Pearce allegedly fled in his vehicle and took police on a chase before crashing at an intersection. He fled the vehicle on foot before being subdued by officers and then allegedly resisting arrest.

Pearce, selected by the Falcons with the 26th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, had 10.5 sacks last season as a rookie.

ESPN's Michael Rothstein contributed to this report.