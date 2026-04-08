2026 NFL draft: Latest Cincinnati Bengals updates, intel, buzz

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Cincinnati Bengals will pick No. 10 in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Bengals have eight total picks: Nos. 10, 41, 72, 110, 189, 199, 221 and 226. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the front office and coaching staff?

Bengals reporter Ben Baby has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft.

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Iowa's Logan Jones is considered one of the top center prospects in the draft. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tuesday, April 7: The Bengals waived center Matt Lee on Tuesday, creating a greater need for offensive line depth ahead of this year's draft. Lee and Lucas Patrick were the team's back-up centers last season. The team did not re-sign Patrick, who was picked up by the New York Giants earlier this week. Lee, a seventh-round pick in 2024, finished the year on injured reserve (knee).

Adding depth in the draft was already a priority before Lee was waived. Now the options behind starter Ted Karras are extremely limited.