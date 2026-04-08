2026 NFL draft: Latest New York Giants updates, intel, buzz

Damien Woody says he was caught by surprise by Dexter Lawrence II's trade request to the Giants. (0:50)

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the New York Giants will pick at No. 5 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App).

The Giants have seven total picks: Nos. 5, 37, 105, 145, 186, 192, 193. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the New York front office and coaching staff?

Giants reporter Jordan Raanan has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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Dexter Lawrence II trade would change Giants draft

Wednesday, April 8: Lawrence wants out. The Giants don't want to trade him. But they're also not dying to pay him more money and will at least listen to offers.

"Everybody is tradable," coach John Harbaugh said recently. One league source with past ties to Harbaugh suggested the new Giants head coach's track record would indicate welcoming the idea of adding multiple draft picks for a malcontent player.

Something along the lines of two Day 2 picks and another on Day 3. That would put the Giants heavily in the market for multiple defensive tackles in the draft.

Players such as Kayden McDonald, Peter Woods and Caleb Banks would immediately come into play at the top of Round 2, if they aren't already in consideration.