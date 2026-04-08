2026 NFL draft: Latest Philadelphia Eagles updates, intel, buzz

Stephen A. weighs in on the state of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. (2:11)

Stephen A. has some words about the saga going on with Jalen Hurts, Eagles (2:11)

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Philadelphia Eagles will pick at No. 23 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Eagles have nine total picks: Nos. 23, 54, 68, 98, 114, 137, 153, 178, 197. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Philadelphia front office and coaching staff?

Eagles reporter Tim McManus has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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Will QB Tanner McKee draw trade interest, again?

Eagles backup QB Tanner McKee drew trade interest around the draft last year and that will likely be the case again later this month.

The 6-foot-6 McKee was a sixth-round pick by Philadelphia in 2023 and has generally impressed in spot duty for the Eagles, throwing five touchdowns to one interception.

The front office has some incentive to explore a trade given that McKee is entering the last year of his rookie deal, and they added insurance by acquiring Andy Dalton in March.

But general manager Howie Roseman doesn't sound like he's in a hurry to move him.

"From our perspective, having a guy like Tanner is incredible security for us," he said at the annual league meeting in Arizona. "The way I think about these three quarterbacks, when I go to bed at night and I know we have three quarterbacks who can play, I sleep better. That's just how I roll."