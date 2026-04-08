Source: Texans pick up Stroud, Anderson fifth-year options

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HOUSTON -- The Texans have exercised the 2027 fifth-year options for quarterback C.J. Stroud and All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr., a source told ESPN's Field Yates on Wednesday.

Stroud will make $25.9 million while Anderson will receive $21.5 million in 2027. The salaries are fully guaranteed.

Picking up their fifth-year options are precursors to potential contract extensions. Both Stroud and Anderson completed their third NFL seasons in 2025, making them eligible for extensions this offseason. Both have become Pro Bowlers in Houston and Anderson notched his first All-Pro selection in 2025.

Anderson's contract has priority over Stroud's, according to league sources. The third-year defensive end had 12 sacks (tied for eighth), 20 tackles for loss (tied for fourth) and anchored the No. 2 ranked scoring and total defense in 2025.

After having a historic rookie season where Stroud became the fifth first-year quarterback to pass for more than 4.000 yards, he hasn't reached that total in a season since. Last season, he threw for 3,041 passing yards (19th) with 19 touchdowns (22nd), eight interceptions (21st fewest) and posted a QBR of 61.7 (11th) in 14 games. His QBR rating was the highest of his career and Houston went 9-5 in his starts.

The Texans finished the regular season on a nine-game winning streak to earn a wild-card berth after starting 3-5 (including an 0-3 start).

There were moments when Stroud looked like a premier quarterback, such as against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, when he threw for four touchdowns. However, he missed three and a half games with the second concussion of his career.

Stroud's playoff run was underwhelming as he had a two-game stretch featuring seven turnovers (five interceptions). Houston reached the divisional round after crushing the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-6 but lost 28-16 to the New England Patriots when Stroud threw four interceptions.

Stroud and Anderson arrived in Houston in epic draft day fashion in 2023. The Texans drafted Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, then surprisingly traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire the No. 3 overall pick and select Anderson.

Since Anderson and Stroud joined the Texans, Houston is 32-19 in the regular season with three playoff wins and two AFC South titles.