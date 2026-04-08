2026 NFL draft: Latest New York Jets updates, intel, buzz

Mike Tannenbaum lays out his best-case scenario for the Jets, which includes trading up late in the first round and taking Alabama QB Ty Simpson. (2:07)

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the New York Jets will pick at No. 2 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Jets have nine total picks: Nos. 2, 16, 33, 44, 103, 140, 179, 228, 242. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the New York front office and coaching staff?

Jets reporter Rich Cimini has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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WR, edge emerging as Jets' interest with No. 2 pick

Wednesday, April 8: Looking at the Jets' top-30 visits, it's not hard to figure out which positions they're targeting. They've hosted several wide receivers and edge rushers, most notably DE David Bailey, LB Arvell Reese, DE Zion Young, WR Makai Lemon and WR Chris Bell.

Reese and Bailey are thought to be the favorites with the No. 2 overall pick -- a fascinating decision between two players with different skill sets. At this stage of their careers, Bailey is the more polished pass rusher, but Reese intrigues with his versatility and upside.

Wide receiver could be in play with the 16th pick. Ideally, they'd like to find a bigger receiver to pair with star Garrett Wilson (6-feet). Bell (6-foot-2) would fit the bill. though he's considered more of a second-round option. The Jets are also showing interest in Carnell Tate (6-foot-2) and Jordyn Tyson (6-foot-2), both of whom could be first-round considerations.