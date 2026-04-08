2026 NFL draft: Latest Tennessee Titans updates, intel, buzz

Brothers Sonny and Lorenzo Styles Jr. show off their speed, running a 4.27 and 4.28 40-yard dash, respectively. (0:32)

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Tennessee Titans will pick at No. 4 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Titans have nine total picks: Nos. 4, 35, 66, 101, 142, 144, 184, 194, 225. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Tennessee front office and coaching staff?

Titans reporter Turron Davenport has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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Could Titans go ILB at pick No. 4?

Wednesday, April 8: Inside linebacker must be addressed as the transition to coach Robert Saleh's defense takes place. Saleh's defense requires a more rangy linebacker to roam the middle of the field.

"The Mike linebacker, he's hook to hook," Saleh explained to local media at the annual NFL league meetings in Phoenix. "He's basically monitoring the hash marks. There are times where he has to expand a little bit based on the team we're getting."

General manager Mike Borgonzi said the Titans will draft the best player on their board regardless of premium position when they pick at No. 4 overall. Despite not having a top-30 visit scheduled, could linebacker Sonny Styles fit perfectly into the middle of Saleh's defense?

The team hosted Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson for a visit on Tuesday, the day the Titans started offseason activities. Jefferson is more suited to play weakside linebacker and fill a special teams role.