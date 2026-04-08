Sources: Faalele latest ex-Raven to follow Harbaugh to Giants

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The New York Giants made an offensive line addition Wednesday, agreeing to a one-year deal with former Baltimore Ravens guard Daniel Faalele, according to NFL Network.

Faalele becomes the latest free agent to follow coach John Harbaugh from Baltimore to New York, joining tight end Isaiah Likely, fullback Patrick Ricard and safety Ar'Darius Washington.

The Giants said last week at the NFL's annual meeting they still planned to address the offensive line, whether it be in free agency or the draft. Harbaugh stressed the importance of playing physical and running the football.

Faalele adds to a mix at right guard that includes recently signed veteran Lucas Patrick and Evan Neal. The Giants re-signed Neal, a first-round pick in 2022, and Joshua Ezeudu this offseason with the promise of a clean slate.

Greg Van Roten, last year's starter at right guard, remains unsigned.

Faalele, 26, is a big-bodied lineman (6-foot-8, 370 pounds) who has started the past two seasons at right guard for a Baltimore offense that totaled the second-most yards (394.7) and fourth-most points (28.8) in the NFL over that span. But he struggled the most among the Ravens' offensive linemen and received heavy criticism for allowing the pocket to collapse for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Over the past two seasons, Faalele's 93% pass block win rate ranked 25th in the league among guards. He allowed a total of seven sacks during that time.

Faalele's effectiveness in the ground game was even worse. His 70.8% run block win rate was 32nd among guards in 2024 and 2025.

A fourth-round pick by Baltimore in 2022, Faalele became the heaviest player in NFL scouting combine history when he weighed in at 384 pounds. After working hard to drop 14 pounds, he started every game the past two seasons for Baltimore after starting just one in his first two seasons.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan and Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.