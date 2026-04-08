2026 NFL draft: Latest Cleveland Browns updates, intel, buzz

Stephen A. Smith and Ryan Clark break down whether Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders should be the starting quarterback for the Browns. (1:44)

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Cleveland Browns will pick at No. 6 and No. 24 overall in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Browns have nine total picks: Nos. 6, 24, 39, 70, 107, 146, 149, 206, 248. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Cleveland front office and coaching staff?

Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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Browns bring in Concepcion for a visit

Wednesday, April 8: The Browns are hosting former Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion on a pre-draft visit, according to NFL Network.

Concepcion, a possible option for Cleveland with the No. 24 overall pick, is the latest wideout to visit Cleveland, along with Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson, Ohio State's Carnell Tate, USC's Makai Lemon, Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr., Louisville's Chris Bell and Alabama's Germie Bernard. Concepcion is the No. 6 wide receiver prospect on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.