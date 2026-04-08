Ravens say Jackson excited to work with new coaching staff

Louis Riddick and Mel Kiper Jr. weigh in on the possibility of this being Lamar Jackson's final season with the Ravens. (2:13)

Louis Riddick: Not out of the question this is Lamar's final season with Ravens (2:13)

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Wide receiver Zay Flowers noticed a difference in quarterback Lamar Jackson when the two-time NFL Most Valuable Player reported for the start of the Baltimore Ravens' offseason workout program this week.

"He's always ready ... he's even more ready this year," Flowers said Wednesday. "He's excited about the coaching staff. He's excited about getting to work with [new offensive coordinator] Declan [Doyle]. So yeah, he's ready to go. He wants to finish. He wants to get a ring."

Jackson's attendance at the start of the offseason program drew attention around the league because he typically skips the voluntary workouts in the spring. On Monday, the Ravens posted a video that showed Jackson running inside the indoor field house and working out in the weight room.

Jackson was among several star players, including running back Derrick Henry, Flowers, safety Kyle Hamilton and middle linebacker Roquan Smith, to report to the first offseason workout program for Jesse Minter, who replaced John Harbaugh after his 18 seasons as the Ravens head coach. Flowers said there is a sense of urgency from Jackson and the rest of the team with the change.

"It doesn't matter who it is, you are going to have a window, and you have to just seize your opportunity," Flowers said. "And this is our window, I feel like."

Since entering the league in 2018, Jackson has posted the second-best record in the regular season at 76-31 (.710), which trails only Patrick Mahomes (94-31). But Jackson is 3-5 (.375) in the postseason and has yet to advance past the AFC Championship Game.

Jackson is coming off a season in which he recorded his first losing season as a starter (6-7) and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022. He was also sidelined four games because of a hamstring and back injuries.

The Ravens saw a motivated Jackson back in the team facility, where Baltimore will hold nine weeks of voluntary workouts before a mandatory minicamp in the middle of June.

"The energy, the work ethic ... I don't think gets talked about enough because we just get excited about what you see on the field," Ravens strength and conditioning coach Scott Elliott said. "That's what's been really, really cool to be a part of and see grow in this time of year."