Falcons starting RT Kaleb McGary retiring at age 31, agent says

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Atlanta Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary is retiring, his agent, Collin Roberts, announced on social media.

McGary, 31, missed the entire 2025 season with a knee injury suffered on the final day of training camp. He was scheduled to cover the blind side of left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr. last season and was slotted in that role again in 2026, for both Penix and fellow left-hander Tua Tagovailoa.

Congrats to Kaleb McGary on his retirement and an amazing career. pic.twitter.com/Nb9M3Fmlw0 — Collin Roberts (@collinbroberts) April 8, 2026

"I truly enjoyed my time playing alongside Kaleb," Falcons president of football Matt Ryan, who played with McGary from 2019-21, said in a statement. "He was an outstanding teammate and had a tremendous career as a Falcon. We are grateful for the impact he made on this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best in retirement."

The Falcons moved quickly to replace McGary, agreeing to a one-year contract with right tackle Jawaan Taylor with a base value of $5 million and an additional $1 million in incentives Wednesday, his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Taylor, who was released in a cap-cutting move by the Chiefs, won a Super Bowl in Kansas City and has made 111 career NFL starts. While Taylor was a productive pass blocker, he struggled with penalties, committing 49 (41 accepted) in 45 games with the Chiefs, the most of any lineman during that span.

McGary started 92 games over six seasons in Atlanta. An elite run blocker, he was part of an offensive line that had some of the best continuity in the NFL and helped Bijan Robinson to become one of the league's best running backs.

The Falcons signed McGary to a two-year, $30 million contract extension last summer. Atlanta will be able to recoup at least some of that for salary cap relief with McGary's retirement.

McGary's backup Storm Norton also missed all of last season with an ankle injury.