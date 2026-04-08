Falcons agree to one-year deal with OT Jawaan Taylor

Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Falcons and free-agent offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor agreed to a one-year deal with a base value of $5 million and an additional $1 million in incentives on Wednesday, his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Taylor is likely to step right in as the Falcons' starting right tackle with the sudden retirement Wednesday of longtime starter Kaleb McGary. The Falcons have two left-handed quarterbacks - Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa - and need a right tackle who can protect their blindsides.

The Kansas City Chiefs released Taylor this offseason in a move that saved the team $20 million against the salary cap.

Taylor, 28, had one year remaining on a four-year, $80 million deal. He joined the Chiefs in 2023 as a free agent and helped stabilize the offensive line as Kansas City won the Super Bowl that season to become the NFL's first repeat champion in 20 years.

While Taylor was a productive pass blocker, he struggled with penalties, committing 49 (41 accepted) in 45 games with the Chiefs, the most of any lineman during that span.

A second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, Taylor has started all 111 games he has played in during his career.

ESPN's Nate Taylor and Marc Raimondi contributed to this report.