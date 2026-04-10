Chargers 2026 offseason: Where does L.A.'s roster stand?

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LOS ANGELES -- The 2026 NFL draft will mark the next significant opportunity for the Los Angeles Chargers to upgrade their roster.

The past two seasons have ended in disappointment for this team, with embarrassing playoff losses that saw uncharacteristically poor performances from quarterback Justin Herbert and an offensive line that struggled to protect him.

For the second straight offseason, the Chargers had the salary cap space to make a big splash, or even multiple midsized ones, but general manager Joe Hortiz again was frugal with low-cost signings of mainly depth players.

The Chargers believe they are a championship-contending team, and after grabbing 11 wins last season, that belief is somewhat supported.

Where does this roster stand, and what are the biggest remaining questions? Let's look at the positions to watch ahead of the draft and go deeper into the rest of the offseason.

Safety

All-Pro safety Derwin James Jr. will turn 30 in August and heads into the final season of a four-year contract extension that made him the highest-paid safety in NFL history in 2022. The last time James was eligible for an extension, he held in, attending 14 Chargers practices but only participating in walk-throughs and roaming the sidelines chatting up teammates before the deal was done.

Coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons, James will almost certainly want a new deal before training camp starts. He's a valued player by the organization, so it seems likely that a deal will get done. Still, it might require making James the highest-paid safety in history again, or at least close, a mark Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton set last year with a four-year $100.4 million deal.

Whether Hortiz is willing to give a 30-year-old James a record deal is one of the biggest questions ahead of this season.

Offensive line

The Chargers' offensive line -- how it struggled and the lack of significant moves Hortiz made in the offseason -- is the biggest storyline for this team. And for good reason. Herbert was the most hit and pressured quarterback in the league last season.

Since Hortiz arrived, the line has been the team's Achilles heel, particularly the interior. The biggest move that he's made to remedy that, signing guard Mekhi Becton last offseason, was a flop. The Chargers released Becton ahead of free agency this year.

Hortiz has said that Los Angeles will draft the best player available regardless of how the rest of the roster looks, and he's followed that the past two seasons. He drafted Joe Alt in 2024, despite a need at receiver, and drafted running back Omarion Hampton in 2025, despite a need at offensive line. The strategy has worked somewhat, as season-ending injuries to Rashawn Slater and veteran running back Najee Harris have kept L.A. afloat with those draft selections.

This offseason, the Chargers have signed former Miami Dolphins guard Cole Strange to be the team's right guard and former Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz to center, but they don't have a clear starter at left guard after letting Zion Johnson leave in free agency. The lack of O-line additions could also be the Chargers building a team in the image of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who has thrived with elite tackles and middling interior play. Harbaugh said he believes McDaniel's scheme will lessen hits on Herbert.

"The way the run and pass, play-action are coordinated is very effective," Harbaugh said.

Edge rusher

The Chargers could face another potential contract standoff here, as outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu is extension-eligible and heading into the final year of his contract. Tuipulotu had the best year of his career last season, finishing sixth in the NFL with 13 sacks. He is the future of the Chargers' edge rushing group, and with the team losing Odafe Oweh in free agency, he has significantly more leverage in negotiations.

"Whatever's best for my family, whatever's best for me," Tuipulotu said of an extension. "But also still [I've] got to think about the team as well, because I love this team, man."

L.A. will likely also draft an outside linebacker, as the group lacks much depth beyond Khalil Mack and Tuipulotu. The Chargers drafted Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the 2025 draft, but he was inactive for most of the season.

Wide receiver

The biggest questions around this group should be answered relatively quickly. Quentin Johnston, who has been at the center of trade rumors, has a fifth-year option of $18.1 million due May 1, and if the Chargers decide to trade him, it will likely happen before then, presumably on draft night or shortly after.

The Chargers love Johnston internally and haven't given any indication that this will happen, but with significant depth in their wide receiving corps, a trade for the right price isn't out of the question.

There's also Keenan Allen, perhaps the greatest receiver in Chargers history, who is a free agent. The 33-year-old didn't sign with L.A. until after the training camp last year. Allen has said he would like to return to the Chargers, but they may want to turn to their future and move on from Allen.