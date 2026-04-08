Kirk Cousins: Raiders need to play best QB, even if not me

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HENDERSON, Nev. -- Kirk Cousins is well aware of the situation he's walking into with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Unlike in Atlanta, when he felt misled by the Falcons after they drafted quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in 2024 despite signing him to a long-term deal, he joined the Raiders knowing that they are expected to draft Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick and being a starter isn't guaranteed.

Cousins fully embraces this reality and explained to head coach Klint Kubiak that "the best player needs to play."

"If that's not me, I don't want to be out there," Cousins said Wednesday. "I don't think that's the best thing for the team. If I am the best option, then I believe it's important that those guys are out there.

"... But I'm excited to get the chance to lead, help influence in the locker room, do my part and most importantly, help our team win."

Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins says his new team needs to start the best quarterback and if that's Fernando Mendoza then he's ready to help the team win in other ways. David Becker/Getty Images

Cousins, 37, was present during the first day of the Raiders' offseason workout program Tuesday, which so happened to be the day Mendoza was in the building for his first and only top-30 visit. Cousins had a chance to meet Mendoza and said it would be a privilege to play with him.

Cousins added that he has watched Mendoza from a distance and believes the Heisman Trophy winner has a natural feel for the position.

"At his stage, he's much ahead of me," Cousins said.

Even though Mendoza ended his college career on a high note, throwing 41 touchdowns and leading the Indiana Hoosiers to a national championship, Kubiak believes that a young quarterback should learn behind a veteran instead of being named a starter right away.

That's the reason Las Vegas signed Cousins less than a month after the four-time Pro Bowler was released by the Falcons, who parted ways with the quarterback two years after signing him to a four-year, $180 million contract.

Cousins will be paid $20 million in guaranteed money in 2026, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. It will mark the 11th consecutive season that Cousins' contract will be fully guaranteed. The deal also includes a club option for two years at $80 million and could be worth up to $172 million over five years, the source told Schefter, although only the $20 million this year is fully guaranteed.

The Falcons will pay Cousins $8.7 million in 2026, while the Raiders will pay another $1.3 million, according to Schefter. Las Vegas also agreed to pay Cousins a fully guaranteed $10 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2027 new league year. He joins a quarterbacks room that consists of Aidan O'Connell and, eventually, Mendoza.

Cousins is thrilled about the opportunity to reunite with Kubiak, whom he played for with the Minnesota Vikings for three seasons. Cousins said playing in Kubiak's system made a ton of sense for him.

"I think highly of his system, his staff, [offensive line coach] Rick Dennison, [offensive coordinator] Andrew Janocko, [and] the way they marry the run and pass," he said.

Cousins assumed rejoining Kubiak would be a smooth transition. But after going through installs, Cousins realized he has plenty of catching up to do.

"I'm asking [Janocko], 'What does that word mean? What does this word mean?' Like, I need to learn this like I'm a rookie, because this is all new to me," Cousins said. "...That's what good coaches do. They evolve. That's the way Sean McVay and Kevin O'Connell [were]. It always changed and evolved, and it's the same thing that's happened here."

Cousins also expressed his excitement to be working with minority owner Tom Brady, who was also at the facility on Tuesday for the offseason program and Mendoza's visit. Cousins said having access to someone like Brady can be a competitive advantage.

"Not a lot of ownership groups would have someone with that kind of on-field experience that can talk ball with you at the level that he can," Cousins said.

Cousins didn't want to make any loud proclamations during his first week with the Raiders. He believes his best football is ahead of him, but he would rather prove it on the field.

Cousins wants to finish his career strong. He thinks he has an opportunity to do so in Las Vegas.

"[I] want to make the most of it," he said.