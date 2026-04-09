2026 NFL draft: Atlanta Falcons updates, intel, buzz

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, and it continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app). The Atlanta Falcons will pick No. 48 overall in Round 2.

The Falcons have five total picks: Nos. 48, 79, 122, 215 and 231. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Atlanta front office and coaching staff?

Falcons reporter Marc Raimondi has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft.

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ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller has Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller going to the Falcons with the 48th overall pick. John Adams/Icon Sportswire

Thursday, April 9: How does new coach Kevin Stefanski envision his role in the draft room later this month? He said he already knows general manager Ian Cunningham, also new in his role, will be "ultra-prepared."

"I'm there to help him answer any questions about role fit of players, which we've done already," Stefanski said. "We'll continue to have those conversations. But as you get into the draft and guys become available, it's my job and our coaches' job to explain the role fit to in so that [Cunningham] can make informed decisions."