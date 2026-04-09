2026 NFL draft: Denver Broncos updates, intel, buzz

Jeff Legwold discusses the Broncos' top needs for the roster going into next season. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, and it continues with Rounds 2-3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app). The Denver Broncos do not have a first-round pick, with their first selection coming at No. 62 overall in Round 2.

The Broncos have seven total picks: Nos. 62, 108, 111, 170, 246, 256 and 257. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Denver front office and coaching staff?

Broncos reporter Jeff Legwold has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft.

See more on the NFL draft

Latest mock drafts | Prospect rankings

Tight end targets to watch

Thursday, April 9: The Broncos are scheduled to start their draft later than everyone else, as their first pick doesn't come until No. 62 overall -- late in the second round. But a team that needs more impact from its tight ends could have a couple in play at that selection. Max Klare (Ohio State) and Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt) have the potential to be on the board toward the end of the second round, and both have made top 30 visits to Denver in recent weeks.

Both are high-end receivers for the position with downfield capabilities. Stowers is one of the best pure athletes in the draft, as he cleared 7 feet in the high jump in high school. He showed off those skills at the combine in February, setting event records in the vertical jump (45½ inches) and the broad jump (11-foot-3) while running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash.