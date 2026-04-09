Source: 49ers, ex-Bengals DE Cam Sample reach one-year deal

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The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year contract with free agent defensive end Cam Sample, a source told NFL Network on Thursday.

Sample has been a versatile depth player on Cincinnati's defensive line in his four seasons with the Bengals. Sample, a 2021 fourth-round draft pick out of Tulane, has been used as an interior defensive lineman and an edge rusher throughout his career.

In 2025, Sample made 14 appearances and started two games. He had two sacks and 17 total tackles in those games. It was a comeback season for the 26-year-old who sat out all of the 2024 season because of an Achilles injury.

He has seven sacks and 85 tackles in his four seasons.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.