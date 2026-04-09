2026 NFL draft: Latest Pittsburgh Steelers updates, intel, buzz

Steelers coach Mike McCarthy joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss how talks with Aaron Rodgers have been going. (2:22)

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The 2026 NFL draft begins on April 23 in Pittsburgh, when the Pittsburgh Steelers will pick at No. 21 in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on April 24 and Rounds 4-7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN App).

The Steelers have 12 total picks: Nos. 21, 53, 76, 85, 99, 121, 135, 161, 216, 224, 230, 237. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the Pittsburgh front office and coaching staff?

Steelers reporter Brooke Pryor has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the 2026 draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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Steelers bring in a host of WR prospects

Thursday, April 9: Five of the Steelers' 19 predraft visitors have been wide receivers through Thursday. Though Pittsburgh added Michael Pittman Jr. in a trade last month to pair with DK Metcalf, using a high draft pick -- perhaps one of their five picks in the first three rounds -- on a receiver to help round out the group appears to be a priority.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, who visited the facility Thursday, is one of two likely first-round receivers to take trips to the Steel City. The other is Denzel Boston (Washington), who took his top-30 visit on April 7. The Steelers have also hosted Skyler Bell (UConn), Jeff Caldwell (Cincinnati) and Kendrick Law (Kentucky).

Should the Steelers draft Lemon, his first commute to the practice facility will be a short one. The league announced that Lemon is one of 16 prospects who will attend the draft in Pittsburgh later this month.