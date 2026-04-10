5 Ohio St. players, Ty Simpson among 16 to attend NFL draft

Matt Miller explains why he doesn't have Ty Simpson being drafted in the first round. (1:35)

Why Ty Simpson is evoking memories of Shedeur Sanders for Matt Miller (1:35)

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NEW YORK -- Five Ohio State players plan to attend the first round of the NFL draft on April 23.

Defensive back Caleb Downs, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, linebacker Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles and wide receiver Carnell Tate will be in the green room in Pittsburgh waiting for their names to be called before coming out to applause and receiving congratulations and a hug from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Ohio State has a chance to join Michigan State in 1967 and Notre Dame in 1946 as the only schools to have four players selected in the top 10.

Two players each from Alabama and Miami plan to attend. The Crimson Tide will be represented by offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor and quarterback Ty Simpson, and the Hurricanes have defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa.

The other players attending are Texas Tech linebacker David Bailey, LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane, Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk, USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.

The Big Ten leads all conferences with six prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the SEC (five), ACC (two), Big 12 (two) and Independent (one).

Heisman Trophy winner and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the projected first pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, is expected to watch the draft with family and friends in Miami.

The last top overall pick not in attendance at the draft was Travon Walker when he was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. Trevor Lawrence (2021), Baker Mayfield (2018) and Myles Garrett (2017) also opted to spend draft night with their families at alternate locations.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.