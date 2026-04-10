Sources: Colts agree to seek new team for CB Kenny Moore II

Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee to report the latest on the Colts' plans for quarterback Anthony Richardson. (2:06)

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The Indianapolis Colts and Kenny Moore II have agreed to seek a trade to find the veteran cornerback a new team, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Moore is entering the final year of his contract, and sources said both sides felt it was time to explore a trade.

"It's all good. It's all love," Moore said in a text to ESPN's Stephen Holder.

The Colts this offseason have already traded core players like wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (Steelers) and linebacker Zaire Franklin (Packers). Quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, has also been granted permission to seek a trade, though he remains on the roster.

Indianapolis owes Moore $10 million in base salary and per-game bonuses this season, which it would save if he is traded. But that sum likely complicates efforts to trade him as a team would have to take on that salary. A pre-June 1 trade would save the Colts more than $7 million in salary cap space.

With fellow cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward already on huge contracts, the Colts lead the NFL in salary cap spending at the position in 2026. Ward said in January that he was contemplating retirement after suffering three concussions last season but told Holder in February that he was reconsidering that position.

If Moore is traded, second-year cornerback Justin Walley would likely be asked to step up in the slot.

Last season, Moore was a part-time starter who missed three games due to an Achilles strain. He had one interception, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks and six passes defended in 2026.

Moore has spent the past nine seasons in Indianapolis, where he recorded 649 tackles, 21 interceptions and six forced fumbles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2021.