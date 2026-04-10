Former Jets quarterback Browning Nagle dies at age 57

Former New York Jets quarterback Browning Nagle, a strong-armed passer best known for his epic 1991 Fiesta Bowl performance for Louisville, died this week after a battle with colon cancer, the school announced Friday. He was 57.

Nagle was a second-round draft pick by the Jets in 1991. After a year on the bench, he was handed the starting role in 1992. He went 3-10 as the starter, throwing 17 interceptions and only seven touchdowns. He was replaced by Boomer Esiason in 1993 and was released in 1994, finishing out his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons.

Nagle was always linked with Brett Favre. The Jets wanted to draft Favre in 1991, trying to trade up for him, but they opted for Nagle when Favre was chosen one spot ahead of them, 33rd overall by the Falcons.

The Jets thought Nagle had a chance to become their long-term quarterback after his 451-yard, three-touchdown game in Louisville's upset of Alabama in the Fiesta Bowl. He was named MVP of the game. A noted singer, he performed the national anthem before the game.

Nagle threw for 4,653 yards and 32 touchdowns over two seasons as a starter under Howard Schnellenberger.

"We are saddened by the passing of Browning Nagle, former Fiesta Bowl MVP quarterback and Louisville great," Louisville football wrote in a statement on X. "His leadership on the field and passion for the game left a lasting mark on our program.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones and teammates during this difficult time."

After the NFL, Nagle played in the Arena League. He played for the Orlando Predators in 1999 and the Buffalo Destroyers in 2000, throwing 74 touchdowns over two seasons.

Nagle, who went into medical sales after his playing career, was born in Philadelphia and grew up in Tampa, Florida. He attended Pinellas Park High in Largo, Florida, before matriculating at West Virginia, where he played for two years before transferring to Louisville.