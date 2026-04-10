Falcons pick up fifth-year option for RB Bijan Robinson

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The Atlanta Falcons picked up running back Bijan Robinson's fifth-year contract option Friday, the team announced.

Robinson was fourth in the league in rushing yards (1,478) and led the league in scrimmage yards (2,298) this past season. The latter total was a Falcons franchise record. Robinson's 2025 performance earned him a first-team All-Pro honor.

The Falcons picking up the option was a formality. Schefter reported last month that there is an expectation that Robinson will get a contract extension this offseason.

Robinson, 24, has emerged as Atlanta's star player, a focal point of the team's media and branding. The 2023 eighth overall pick out of Texas has 3,910 rushing yards on 805 carries with 34 total touchdowns (including receiving) in three seasons with the Falcons.

When asked earlier this week about extension discussions, Robinson said it wasn't anything he was focusing on.

"I'm going to leave that one to my agent and the guys upstairs, and we'll see where goes from there," Robinson said.