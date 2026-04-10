Eagles get WR Dontayvion Wicks from Packers, sources say

Stephen A. weighs in on the state of Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. (2:11)

Stephen A. has some words about the saga going on with Jalen Hurts, Eagles (2:11)

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The Philadelphia Eagles got some receiver help Friday when they acquired Dontayvion Wicks in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Packers received a fifth-round pick in this year's draft and a sixth-rounder next year, sources told Schefter.

At the same time, Wicks' agent, David Mulugheta, told Schefter that the Eagles will sign Wicks to a one-year, $12.5 million extension.

Wicks was heading into the final year of his rookie contract this season but now is under contract through the 2027 season.

A fifth-round pick in 2023, Wicks caught 30 passes for 332 yards and a pair of touchdowns last season. Both of those touchdowns came in a six-catch, 94-yard game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving -- his best game of the season.

The addition of Wicks could help bolster the Eagles' receiving corps should they decide to trade A.J. Brown.

The Packers still have significant depth at receiver while also adding a draft pick in each of the next two years when they don't have first-round selections because of last year's Micah Parsons trade.

Even after losing Romeo Doubs in free agency and now Wicks, the Packers have Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and last year's first-round pick Matthew Golden. The Packers want to get Golden more involved this year after using a first-round pick on a receiver for the first time in more than 20 years.

They also signed Skyy Moore in free agency and expect tight end Tucker Kraft to return from last year's knee injury and once again be one of quarterback Jordan Love's top targets.

With all those returning receivers, the Packers would likely not have been able to sign Wicks to a contract with extension and would lose him in free agency next offseason.