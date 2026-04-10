2026 NFL draft: Latest New Orleans Saints updates, intel, buzz

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The 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 in Pittsburgh, where the New Orleans Saints will pick at No. 8 in Round 1. The draft continues with Rounds 2 to 3 on April 24 and Rounds 4 through 7 on April 25 (ESPN, ABC and ESPN the app).

The Saints have eight total picks: Nos. 8, 42, 73, 132, 136, 150, 172 and 190. But how will they use them? Which positions need to be addressed? Which prospects are coming in for visits and getting buzz with the New Orleans front office and coaching staff?

Saints reporter Katherine Terrell has the latest intel on the team's draft plans, potential targets and more in the lead-up to the draft. We will update this page right up until Round 1 begins.

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Former Louisville WR has Saints' Tyler Shough in his corner

April 10: The Saints have been linked to a number of wide receivers during the predraft process, but Louisville wideout Chris Bell has one important person in his corner -- former teammate and current Saints quarterback Tyler Shough.

Bell said he went to dinner with Shough and spent time at his house during a visit with the team this spring. Bell told reporters at Louisville's pro day that Shough has been advocating for him. "He told me that he wants me so bad that he's been pushing my name. So, hopefully. Hopefully [that happens]," Bell said.

Bell, who tore an ACL in December, said doctors expect him to be back by training camp.