NYT scrutinizing reporter Russini's Vrabel coverage amid photo fallout

The Athletic is reinvestigating the coverage of NFL reporter Dianna Russini and the nature of her relationship with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel amid questions raised about the two this week, sources familiar with the matter told ESPN on Friday.

The New York Post on Tuesday published photos that appeared to show Russini embracing and interlocking fingers with Vrabel on the roof of the adults-only Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona. Other photos appeared to show Russini and Vrabel together in and around the resort's pool.

The Athletic's executive editor, Steven Ginsberg, initially issued a public defense of Russini and said the matter had been taken out of context.

Front Office Sports was first to report Friday that The Athletic had decided to reinvestigate.

A source familiar with the matter at The Athletic told ESPN that the Post's coverage "raised additional concerns that are now being further reviewed," including her reporting of Vrabel and the nature of her relationship with the coach.

The source said the investigation is ongoing, and "that process is expected to take time. She will not be reporting in the interim."

Russini could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ginsberg initially said a review of the photos published by the Post lacked the proper context that a larger group of friends were present with Russini and Vrabel.

"These photos are misleading and lack essential context," Ginsberg told the Post. "These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we're proud to have her at the Athletic."

Russini told the Post this week that the photos "don't represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day," and Vrabel was quoted saying the photos "show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable."

Multiple sources at The Athletic have said Russini, who formerly worked at ESPN, is among the highest-paid reporters at The New York Times Company, which owns The Athletic. Her contract is set to expire this summer.

Both Russini and Vrabel are married.