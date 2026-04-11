Cowboys' Markquese Bell facing felony, misdemeanor drug charges

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and marijuana on Friday, according to Collin County jail records.

The arrest was made Friday by Prosper (Texas) police. He would be subject to penalty from the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

The Cowboys are aware of the arrest and declined comment.

The possession of a controlled substance is a felony, while the marijuana possession is Class B misdemeanor.

Bell is entering the second year of a three-year, $9 million deal. He has spent the past four seasons wit the Cowboys after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He started three of 17 games last season and was credited with 34 tackles, one sack, one pass deflection and one pressure. He also had 10 special teams tackles.