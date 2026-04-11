Panel rules against NFLPA, says not enough proof of collusion

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A three-person appeals panel on Friday upheld an arbitrator's decision that there wasn't sufficient evidence of collusion by teams when negotiating the contracts of Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson in 2022, according to a copy of the ruling obtained by multiple outlets.

While the panel found that teams "were being invited to participate in collusion" by the NFL and called the effort "improper," it ruled that there wasn't enough evidence to prove teams took part in the collusion.

The panel upheld the January 2025 decision by arbitrator Christopher Droney.

The NFL Players Association had argued that owners violated the collective bargaining agreement by colluding in contract negotiations with quarterbacks following the record, fully guaranteed contract signed by Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022.

The case specifically questioned whether Watson's $230 million deal affected talks with Murray, Jackson and Wilson; none of the three signed fully guaranteed deals.

In July, ESPN reported that the NFL and then-senior leaders of the NFLPA had reached a confidentiality agreement to keep the arbitration decision from players.

ProFootballTalk first reported on the panel's ruling.

Information from ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr. and Kalyn Kahler was used in this report.