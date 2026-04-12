Will Jets get defensive at No. 2 with edge David Bailey?

Kevin Clark details why Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles will be the best player in the 2026 NFL draft class. (0:25)

Kevin Clark: Sonny Styles is the best player in the 2026 NFL draft (0:25)

Open Extended Reactions

A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:

1. Forget the norms: Coach Aaron Glenn summed up his draft philosophy this way:

"If you love the player, go get the player. I truly believe in that. If you love the player, go get him, regardless of what everybody thinks, regardless of positional value."

Glenn said this approach, which he learned from mentor Sean Payton, is shared by general manager Darren Mougey.

This is particularly noteworthy for the Jets, who are sitting with the No. 2 overall pick in a draft top-heavy with players at non-premium positions -- off-ball linebacker Sonny Styles (Ohio State), running back Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State) and, to a certain extent, linebacker/edge rusher Arvell Reese (Ohio State).

Some drafts are loaded with blue-chip prospects at premium positions -- quarterback, edge rusher, etc. This isn't one of those years, which creates a fascinating decision for the Jets, who need help at a lot of positions.

Glenn was a member of the Detroit Lions' coaching staff in 2023, when it got torched by critics for drafting running back Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall) and off-ball linebacker Jack Campbell (No. 18). Coach Dan Campbell, another Payton disciple, got the last laugh. Gibbs and Campbell have developed into Pro Bowl players.

Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey recorded 154 pressures in 823 pass rushes over 48 career games (34 for Stanford, 14 for Texas Tech), which computes to an 18.7% pressure rate -- tops among FBS players since 2016. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Of course, it's easier to go against the grain when you're picking in the middle of the first round, as opposed to near the top.

Mougey too worked under Payton -- 2023-2024 with the Denver Broncos. In those years, their drafts were relatively traditional, meaning no non-premium positions in the first two rounds.

Mougey and Glenn stuck to the norm last year in their first draft together, taking an offensive tackle (Armand Membou) at No. 7 overall. Membou addressed a need at a premium position. Easy peasy.

This year presents a different dynamic.

If the Jets adhere to a conventional approach, the choice likely would be David Bailey (Texas Tech), a pure edge rusher. He too would address a need. Some evaluators believe Reese has a higher ceiling than Bailey as a rusher, though he's still a work in progress because of a limited number of pass-rushing opportunities in college.

Love might be the best overall prospect, but the Jets have Breece Hall on the franchise tag. Downs might be a future All-Pro, but it has been 35 years since a safety went as high as No. 2 (Eric Turner, Cleveland Browns).

Glenn insisted positional value will have no bearing on their decision, claiming they will take the best player, period.

"That's something that me and Mouge talk about a lot, and we utilize that," Glenn said. "If we love the player, man, we want to go get him."

2. Bailey's cream of the crop: If the Jets pick Bailey with the second pick -- a possibility that has gained traction among draft experts -- they would be getting one of the best statistical pass rushers of the last decade.

Bailey recorded 154 pressures in 823 pass rushes over 48 career games (34 for Stanford, 14 for Texas Tech), which computes to an 18.7% pressure rate -- tops among FBS players since 2016. His 20.4% mark in 2025 is the third-best individual season in the last 10 years.

The Jets lean on analytics in their player evaluation process, so Bailey's impressive numbers absolutely count for something.

"I think I'm just a little bit more explosive [than other pass rushers]," Bailey said at the scouting combine. "I think I have a great first step. I think I have a whole bunch of moves."

Bailey said he tries to emulate Von Miller and watches a lot of film of Pro Football Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware and Aidan Hutchinson, who was coached by Glenn for three years with the Lions.

The Jets certainly could use some sizzle in their pass rush, as they finished 30th in sacks/drop back and 25th in pass rush win rate.

The potential downside to Bailey is that, by his own admission, he needs to improve as a run defender. If the Jets pair Bailey and Will McDonald IV as their bookend rushers, they would be leaving themselves vulnerable against the run.

3. A defensive high: If the Jets go defense with the No. 2 overall pick, it would be the highest-drafted defensive player in franchise history.

Their four previous picks at No. 1 and No. 2 were offensive players -- quarterback Zach Wilson (2021), wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson (1996), running back Blair Thomas (1990) and wide receiver Lam Jones (1980). Wilson, Thomas and Jones, all chosen at No. 2, didn't pan out.

For now, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall in 2019) owns the title of highest-drafted defensive player.

4. Send help: Do the Jets need to draft a wide receiver? Absolutely. Consider:

They're the only team in NFL history to play at least 16 games without a 400-yard receiver, per ESPN Research. Their leader was Garrett Wilson (395), who was limited to only seven games because of a knee injury.

Let's be fair: A lot of that was due to poor quarterback play. Nevertheless, they're thin at receiver. After Wilson, they have Adonai Mitchell and a lot of question marks. Their wideouts produced only 1,586 receiving yards, ahead of only the Browns (1,467).

5. Speaking of receivers: The Jets have significant interest in Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), according to ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid. He could be in play with the 16th pick. Cooper is known as a physical receiver, which appeals to the Jets.

They hosted Chris Bell (Louisville) on a top-30 visit. He is 6-foot-2, strong and explosive, but he underwent ACL surgery in December and might not be ready for training camp. He could be a name to watch with the 44th pick.

6. Trade? Mougey is sitting pretty with the first pick in the second round -- recently, a hot spot for trades. That pick has been traded in three of the last four drafts.

After Day 1, teams reassess their draft board and tend to get antsy if there's a player they really like. The Jets can sit back and field offers, deciding if it pays to move out of that spot. The pick could have intriguing value if quarterback Ty Simpson (Alabama) still is available.

They earned the 33rd pick by tying three other teams for the worst record, receiving the first pick in the second round as part of an alternating method.

7. On the QB front: The Jets have done a lot of homework on Simpson, including a dinner and private workout. Word is they came away impressed with him as a person and his football character. Of course, it takes more than that to get drafted in the first round. It would be a surprise if the Jets take him with the 16th pick.

8. The next Ryan: Glenn praised the young coaches on his revamped staff, mentioning Seth Ryan by name.

"Just keep your eye on him," Glenn said of the new passing-game coordinator. "I'm just telling you that right now, he's going to be a hell of a coach with the ideas that he brings."

Ryan is the son of former Jets coach Rex Ryan, who is the son of Buddy Ryan, a defensive assistant on the Jets' Super Bowl team in 1968.

9. On the calendar: The Jets' off-season program, which is voluntary, begins April 20. OTA practices don't begin until May 27. The only mandatory event -- minicamp -- is June 16-18.

10. The last word: Glenn catches a lot of flak from fans and media, but his former teammates remain fiercely loyal to him.

"That's my guy," former wide receiver star Keyshawn Johnson told ESPN. "I want him to do well. It pains me to watch him suffer and people take shots at him."