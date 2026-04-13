2026 NFL Draft: How to watch every round, pick on ESPN

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The 2026 NFL draft, the marquee event of the NFL offseason, gets underway April 23 in Pittsburgh. ESPN will broadcast the annual event for the 47th year and will have extensive coverage of all three days and all 257 picks.

Here are key facts about the 2026 NFL draft:

When is the draft?

The 2026 NFL draft will take place April 23-25.

What is the coverage schedule?

*All times Eastern

April 23

8 p.m.: Round 1 on ESPN, ABC, Disney+ and in the ESPN App

April 24

7 p.m.: Rounds 2-3 on ESPN, ABC, Disney+ and in the ESPN App

April 25

Noon: Rounds 4-7 on ESPN, Disney+ and in the ESPN App

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch every pick in the NFL streaming hub.

Who are the top draft prospects?

Top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft include quarterback Fernando Mendoza (Indiana), running back Jeremiyah Love (Notre Dame), safety Caleb Downs (Ohio State), linebacker Arvell Reese (Ohio State) and edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. (Miami).

Who holds the No. 1 pick?

The Las Vegas Raiders will be first on the clock with the No. 1 pick.

How can fans access more NFL draft coverage from ESPN?

Check out the ESPN NFL draft hub page for the latest news, analysis, draft order, Draftcast, best available and more.