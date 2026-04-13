Former Cardinals head coach, Titans assistant McGinnis dies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Former Tennessee assistant coach Dave McGinnis, who also served as head coach for the Arizona Cardinals in a decorated career on NFL the sidelines, died at 74 on Monday, the Titans announced.

McGinnis, affectionately known around league circles as "Coach Mac," had been hospitalized because of an illness since early March.

"My heart aches with the loss of Coach Mac, who was so much more than a coach and broadcaster -- he was family," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said.

McGinnis went 17-40 for the Cardinals from 2000 to 2003, earning the job after nearly five seasons as defensive coordinator. He also helped the Cardinals' push for their current stadium before being fired following a 4-12 record in 2003. That was despite a breakout season from receiver Anquan Boldin as the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Arizona owner Michael Bidwell said in a statement the Cardinals were deeply saddened to hear of McGinnis' death.

"As Dave often said, he was a 'ball coach' through and through, and no one ever filled that role with more passion, enthusiasm and charisma," Bidwell said. "Coach Mac truly loved the game and everything -- and everyone -- associated with it, especially his players. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed."

After he left the Cardinals in 2003, McGinnis was hired as the linebackers coach for the Titans under coach Jeff Fisher. He stayed in that role -- eventually being promoted to assistant head coach -- until 2011.

"Coach Mac gave so much of himself to this organization over the years, and his passion, loyalty and love for the Titans never wavered," Strunk said. "He cared deeply about the people around him, and that kindness and authenticity left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him. He held a very special place in our family, and his presence in our lives and within this franchise will never be forgotten. We will miss him dearly, and we will always be grateful for the legacy he leaves behind."

All told, McGinnis coached in the NFL from 1986-2016. He also served on staff for the Chicago Bears and the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams.

During his NFL career, McGinnis coached eight Hall of Fame players. While with the Cardinals, McGinnis coached former NFL safety Pat Tillman, who stopped playing football to enlist in the United States Army Special Operations in 2002 after the Sept. 11 attacks. Tillman died in Afghanistan in 2004.

McGinnis, who began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at TCU in 1973, returned to Nashville after his coaching career in 2017 to join Titans Radio. He was also a color analyst for Titans games.

McGinnis' impact was felt by former and current players in Nashville. It wasn't unusual for players to seek coaching from McGinnis. He was also a valuable resource for the coaching staff and connected to so many people within the Titans' organization.

"I love Dave McGinnis, and I don't know that I've met anybody who was created for football, and a football life, more than Coach Mac," said Burke Nihill, president and CEO of the Titans. "He just loved the game. Obviously, he played it for a long time and coached it for longer, and with everything he has done for us over the years as color commentator and a Titans personality. He lived such a special football life. He was such a special guy.

"Much more than his love for the game, I just so appreciated being around the man because he was always so positive, so optimistic, and he always left everybody feeling better about themselves. He's been around my family, he's been around our fans and our partners, and he just always made you feel like you were the most important person in the world."

According to the Titans news release, McGinnis was given his last rites by a Catholic priest Monday morning. He died in the afternoon with his family by his side at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.