Eagles' Roseman: A.J. Brown stance unchanged despite Wicks trade

"The Rich Eisen Show" debates whether A.J. Brown is worth trading a first-round pick to acquire as Los Angeles looks to bolster its offense. (1:22)

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PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles general manager Howie Roseman kept the same public stance regarding wide receiver A.J. Brown despite the team's recent acquisition of Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers.

"What do you think the odds are that I'm answering this question any different than I've answered anywhere else? Like really, do you think that's 50%? Do you think that's 75%?" Roseman said, when asked how the recent additions at receiver impact Brown. "A.J. Brown is an Eagle."

That was Roseman's go-to line at the league meetings in Arizona when it came to Brown, who has been the subject of trade talks this offseason following a frustrating 2025 campaign.

The Eagles have been busy adding receivers, furthering the speculation. They signed veterans Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore to one-year deals in free agency before sending a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 sixth-rounder to Green Bay for Wicks. They then gave Wicks a one-year, $12.5 million extension.

Speaking Tuesday on his team's recent moves -- and increasingly crowded wide receiver room -- Eagles GM Howie Roseman, left, said, "Nothing that we’ve done up until this point will affect the evaluations we have on draft day.” Chris Szagola/AP

Wicks, 24, caught 30 passes for 332 yards and a pair of touchdowns this past season. Roseman said he is "a guy we've had our eye on here."

New Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was on Green Bay's staff the past two years. His familiarity with Wicks made them all the more comfortable trading for him.

"You see his skill set. He is a physical, explosive player at the top of routes," Roseman said. "He can play inside or out."

Coach Nick Sirianni added that his "toughness really shows up on tape."

The Eagles' receiver room currently includes A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Hollywood Brown, Wicks and Moore.

Despite how crowded that position group is getting, Roseman suggested it will not dissuade them from selecting a receiver in the draft later this month if that's how the board falls.

"The biggest mistake we can make is assuming we know what the team is going to look like a year from now, two years from now, and missing out on a player because we have a perceived need and then we don't fill the need because the player's not good enough," he said. "I think that's probably a long-winded way to say that nothing that we've done up until this point will affect the evaluations we have on draft day."