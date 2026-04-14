Safety Nasir Adderley signs with Colts, ending retirement

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Safety Nasir Adderley signed with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, two months after he announced he was ready to return to the NFL after retiring following the 2022 season.

Adderley made the surprising decision to retire at age 25 in 2023, saying his "health is above anything and everyone around me knows that." In February, when he made his announcement that he wanted to play again, Adderley, now 28, wrote on Instagram that "health, family, and entrepreneurship were my top priorities, and I'm proud of what I've been able to accomplish."

"The freedom to manage my own schedule was very important to me, but what I didn't realize was how much I'd miss having football in my life. The competition, the brotherhood, and just being involved in the game that means so much to me and my family. Therefore, I am officially announcing my intention to return to the NFL," he wrote.

Adderley played all four of his NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, who selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft.

He has three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 232 tackles in 50 games (44 starts).