Sources: Giants' contract talks with Lawrence reach impasse

Damien Woody says he was caught by surprise by Dexter Lawrence II's trade request to the Giants. (0:50)

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Giants and star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence have reached an impasse on talks over a new contract extension, sources told NFL Network on Tuesday night.

The Giants have engaged with teams on a potential trade of Lawrence, which now will continue ahead of next week's NFL draft.

News of the impasse between the sides comes on the same day Giants general manager Joe Schoen labeled conversations between the team and Lawrence's agent as "productive."

"We've had good conversations with his representatives throughout the last five or six days," Schoen said, preempting his annual predraft news conference with an update on the situation. "Coach (John Harbaugh), (senior vice president of football operations and strategy) Dawn (Aponte), myself, we've all been in communication, trying to find some resolution.

"I'll echo what coach said last week: We'd like for Dexter to be here, and at some point we'll come to a resolution here, whatever that may be. We'll see. But conversations have been really good, they've been productive and we'll see what happens here down the road."

Lawrence's contract is currently out of guaranteed money, and his $20 million salary places him 10th among interior defensive linemen this season. He requested a trade and has not been present for the start of the Giants' first offseason workout program under Harbaugh.

"I'm always going to pick up the phone," Schoen said Tuesday of potential offers for Lawrence. "So if a team calls -- maybe not to the effect that Coach [Harbaugh] said last week that everybody is tradable -- but, no, that is my job as the general manager. If teams call, you take into account it's a case-by-case basis and what the compensation may be. That's my job to take into consideration what that looks like, what the compensation looks like, who the player is, how that affects the roster and then try to make the best decision off of that."

Making a move would be difficult for the Giants given the state of their roster. They are currently thin at the defensive tackle position and have only two top-100 picks in this year's draft.

Schoen said the trade request hasn't affected the way the team is approaching the draft. The Giants have the fifth selection in the first round and aren't expected to take a defensive tackle in that spot. The 37th pick is their only other selection in the first two days.

"We're going to continue to go through our process," Schoen said. "Scouts left [Monday], so they've been here for roughly 14 days and, you know, now we're putting the final touches on the board.

"But it really hasn't affected how we're approaching the draft."

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.