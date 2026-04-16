Steelers looking to add depth at WR in draft

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PITTSBURGH -- After two years of constant questions about their wide receiver depth, the Pittsburgh Steelers wasted little time checking off their top offseason priority when they agreed to a trade for Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. just minutes after the NFL's negotiating window opened on March 9.

And though acquiring Pittman filled a major void, it's just the first step in bolstering the position group behind No. 1 receiver DK Metcalf.

Beyond Pittman and Metcalf, the Steelers have just two other receivers on the roster with meaningful playing experience: 2024 second-round pick Roman Wilson and special teamer Ben Skowronek. While Aaron Rodgers' indecision about his future means there's still questions about who will be throwing the ball in 2026, the Steelers' lack of receiver depth means they're likely to prioritize pass catchers with at least one of their five top-100 picks.

And though new Steelers coach Mike McCarthy doesn't have a specific resume of traits he's looking for in the 2026 receiver prospects, he's prioritizing players with the versatility to fill more than one role in his offense.

"When you have guys that are position-specific that really don't do anything else, they got to be an All-Pro," McCarthy said at annual league meetings in late March. "I've always looked for diversity in a receiver. I like receivers that can play all three spots because I want to move the receivers around so the quarterback has the same read."

With that in mind, the Steelers have done significant homework on the 2026 wide receiver draft class. Through Tuesday, the Steelers hosted six wide receiver prospects on pre-draft visits in Alabama's Germie Bernard, USC's Makai Lemon, UConn's Skyler Bell, Washington's Denzel Boston, Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell and Kentucky's Kendrick Law.

Of those, Boston and Lemon are most likely first-round picks, though Lemon, who had 11 touchdown receptions and 1,156 receiving yards in 2025, may not be on the board long enough to fall to the Steelers at No. 21.

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At nearly 6-foot-4, 212 pounds, Boston -- who had 881 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches last season -- would give the Steelers another big-bodied target alongside Metcalf and Pittman.

"He's not only somebody that has size, but he's a complete receiver." ESPN and NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said in a pre-draft conference call. "It would give them three giants out there with Pittman coming over along with DK Metcalf, and that's about where the range and value is for [Boston]."

Taking Boston at No. 21 would be a vote of confidence in Wilson, who's struggled to stay on the field since being selected in the third round of the 2024 draft. At 5-10, 186 pounds, Wilson could be the Steelers' next slot receiver, but a combination of injuries and inconsistencies in route running significantly impacted his opportunities over the last two seasons. Still, Wilson could complement a trio of bigger-bodied receivers with his speed and shiftiness if he continues to develop under McCarthy and his new staff.

"New systems, fresh start," McCarthy said of Wilson. "I'm hoping he's one of those guys that'll benefit from it. I was impressed with just talking football with him. There's a lot of people that have a lot of love for him in the building."

If the Steelers choose to address another position with their first-round pick, they could pivot to targeting Bernard in the second or early third round. At 6-1 and 206 pounds with a 4.48 40-yard dash at the combine, Bernard is a versatile and well-rounded receiver who would fit well in the physical AFC North.

"With his toughness, the ability to win inside, but also the ability to block, I think [Bernard] would be a nice fit with what they're trying to do there with Mike McCarthy," Jeremiah said, adding that Bernard would be a complementary piece to Metcalf and Pittman.

The other three pre-draft wide receiver visitors each project as Day 3 prospects where the Steelers currently have seven picks. Bell and Law have similar frames and skillsets as versatile slot players, while Caldwell, who checks in at 6-5, 216 pounds with a 4.31 40-yard dash, could be a late-round developmental project.

The Steelers, of course, could also select a player they didn't bring in for a pre-draft visit. McCarthy and the Steelers brass met with receivers including Texas A&M product KC Concepcion at the combine in February.

Known for his impressive acceleration off the line of scrimmage, the 6-foot, 196-pound Concepcion has a rare combination of size and speed that make him a likely first-round pick. With the departure of Calvin Austin III in free agency, the Steelers need a player to fill his role not only as a downfield speedster, but also as a durable, physical receiver. And after becoming the first player in Texas A&M history to record a receiving touchdown, rushing touchdown and punt return touchdown in the same season, Concepcion also won the Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football.

In his pre-draft call, Jeremiah also pointed to Georgia State's Ted Hurst and Ole Miss product De'Zhaun Stribling as other options who would be a good fit for the Steelers' offense. Hurst spent his first two seasons at Valdosta State before transferring to Georgia State in 2024. As a senior playing in OC Hue Jackson's system, Hurst had 1,004 receiving yards on 71 catches and six touchdown receptions. Stribling, meanwhile, spent two years at Washington State, two seasons at Oklahoma State and finished up at Ole Miss in 2025.

"Both those guys are big, fast, productive players," Jeremiah said. "I'd say Stribling is a little bit ahead at this point in time, but both of those guys have got a lot of heat talking to folks around the league. And in Pittsburgh, I think you could see both those guys be a good match."