De'Von Achane 'not available' for trade, Dolphins GM says

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is "not available" for a trade, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said Wednesday, as the team looks to extend its homegrown star.

Sullivan first made the team's stance on Achane clear at the NFL's annual meeting in March, during which he called Achane one of Miami's "pillars," along with Jordyn Brooks and Aaron Brewer, and called extending the running back a "priority."

When asked about Achane's availability Wednesday ahead of next week's NFL draft, Sullivan shut down trade possibilities and offered an update on how extension talks are going.

"He's not available for trade," Sullivan said. "Things are going good -- we've had some positive conversations over the past couple days, trending in the right direction. He's obviously very important to what we're doing ... We'll get to where we need to be, one way or another."

Achane rushed for a career-high 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time. Since entering the NFL in 2023, he leads all skill players with 5.6 yards per carry and is 7th in scrimmage yards per game with 98.5.

Travis Etienne Jr. and Kenneth Walker III both signed contracts with the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, worth $48 million over four years and $43.05 million over three years, respectively. Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson are also eligible for extensions this offseason, and the Dolphins would prefer to get a deal done with Achane before Gibbs and Robinson sign -- although Sullivan believes their situations are all unique.

"I think anytime you're extending a player, you'd like to get ahead of the market," he said in March. "That's fairly common sense, but Achane is Achane. Those guys are those guys. Every deal's different. Every player's different. There are different factors that go into every deal. We're excited about moving forward with Achane and getting him done and having him be a huge part of what we're doing."