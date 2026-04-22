2026 NFL draft: Top prospects, picks, rankings, stats, mocks

Dan Graziano discusses why taking Jeremiyah Love early in the NFL draft could be a bad financial decision. (1:50)

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The Las Vegas Raiders are nearly on the clock at No. 1 to kick off the 2026 NFL draft. It will be the first of 257 total selections across seven rounds starting Thursday and wrapping up Saturday.

To prepare you for the draft, here is our cheat sheet for everything you need to know -- top prospects, rankings, mock drafts, key nuggets, bold predictions, buzz and more. How does quarterback Fernando Mendoza stack up among recent top picks? What are the best team fits in Round 1? Which sleeper prospects could rise up the board? We answer all of that and more.

But let's start with how to watch the draft this week.

See more:

ESPN Draftcast | Best available players

Jump to:

How to watch | Pick order | Top prospects

Mocks | Overview of the class | QBs

Questions | Positions of need | Mendoza

Best team fits | Risers | Predictions | Buzz

Nuggets to know | Projections | Must-reads

Draft Day Predictor | FAQs

Where, when and how to watch the draft

The 2026 draft will be held in Pittsburgh. Here are all the ways to watch the draft.

Round 1 : Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App)

Rounds 2-3 : Friday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App)

Rounds 4-7: Saturday at noon ET (ESPN and the ESPN App)

The NFL announced that 16 players will attend the draft in person: Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, edge rusher Arvell Reese, linebacker Sonny Styles and receiver Carnell Tate; Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor; Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. and offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa; Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey; LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane; Auburn edge rusher Keldric Faulk; USC receiver Makai Lemon; Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love; Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson; and Tennessee cornerback Colton Hood.

What is the draft order?

There will be 257 picks in the draft. The Raiders have the first selection in Round 1, and the Broncos have the final spot in Round 7 to take Mr. Irrelevant. The Steelers have the most picks in the draft with 12, while the Seahawks have the fewest with four selections.

Top 10:

1. Las Vegas Raiders

2. New York Jets

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Tennessee Titans

5. New York Giants

6. Cleveland Browns

7. Washington Commanders

8. New Orleans Saints

9. Kansas City Chiefs

10. New York Giants (via CIN)

More: Full draft order ... Draft needs for all 32 teams

How do the prospects in this class rank?

Scouts Inc.'s top 10 prospects:

1. Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

2. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

3. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

4. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

5. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

6. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

7. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

8. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

9. Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami

10. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Scouts Inc.'s top five quarterbacks:

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama

3. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

4. Carson Beck, Miami

5. Drew Allar, Penn State

Our analysts' personal boards: Kiper | Miller | Reid | Yates | Legwold

play 0:42 Why Schrager predicts Jets will take David Bailey at No. 2 Peter Schrager breaks down the differences between David Bailey and Arvell Reese, and why he feels the Jets will take Bailey.

More on the standout players: Riddick's favorite prospects ... Best prospects at 100 different traits ... Our favorite prospect-to-pro comps ... Kiper's favorite prospects ... Most polarizing players in the class ... All-Film Team

Latest mock drafts

Here are the latest mock drafts from our analysts:

You can find every 2026 mock draft here. Matt Miller will have his final mock draft Wednesday evening, and Field Yates will present his final projections Thursday morning.

More: Barnwell's all-trades mock draft ... Bowen's favorite fits for 20 prospects ... 10 draft prospects to put on your fantasy radar ... How all 32 teams can ace their picks, needs

How does this draft class stack up?

This class is underwhelming. There's only one lock among the quarterbacks to go in the first round (Mendoza), which is always the headlining position in the draft.

The 2024 class presented us with a unique scenario of not just six quarterbacks going in the first 12 picks, but also foundational players at wide receiver, offensive tackle and a tight end in Brock Bowers who become perhaps the best in the league as a rookie. The 2025 class produced a two-way player in Travis Hunter, starters on the offensive line, more promising tight ends and some talented edge rushers. This year could be different, though.

There is depth at wide receiver, pass rusher and tight end in the 2026 class. But NFL teams are far more enthusiastic about the 2027 draft. -- Field Yates, NFL draft analyst

What to expect from teams that need a quarterback

This year's QB class is led by Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, the likely No. 1 pick by the Raiders. Alabama's Ty Simpson is the next signal-caller in line. He is one of the more highly debated prospects in this class because of his limited sample (15 career starts), but he could be selected within the top 35 picks.

play 2:46 Reminiscing on Ty Simpson's journey to QB1 for Alabama Simpson reflects on the hard work he put in for the Crimson Tide and the journey he went on to become the starting QB for the 2025 season.

But who's the No. 3 QB? Garrett Nussmeier (LSU), Carson Beck (Miami) and Drew Allar (Penn State) are the likely contenders to hear their names called next, and scouts and evaluators have varying opinions on them. Cole Payton (North Dakota State), Taylen Green (Arkansas) and Luke Altmyer (Illinois) are three other passers teams have found intriguing.

The Cardinals and Steelers are teams to watch throughout the draft, as they have obvious needs at quarterback. The Cardinals have been labeled as a team that could trade back (Arizona currently has the No. 3 pick) into the later parts of the first round to select a passer. -- Jordan Reid, NFL draft analyst

More: Projecting the 2026 QB prospects ... Reid's QB Hot Board ... Flaws for every QB

Answering the biggest questions for the top three picks

We know who the Raiders will draft at No. 1. What's the best approach with their remaining picks?

The best strategy with the remaining nine picks would be bolstering Fernando Mendoza's support system. Even though the Raiders took two wide receivers in last year's draft (Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech), it wouldn't be surprising for them to grab another pass catcher, especially if Denzel Boston (Washington) falls to No. 36. Reuniting Mendoza with receiver Elijah Sarratt (Indiana) would also be ideal, and a running back on Day 3 could be a possibility.

Defensively, Las Vegas needs to improve its safety depth and could draft multiple players there. Taking a defensive tackle such as Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) or Christen Miller (Georgia) in the second round is also realistic. -- Ryan McFadden

Fill in the blank: The Jets will draft a quarterback in the __ round.

Fourth. Keep an eye on Drew Allar (Penn State), who had a private workout at the Jets' facility. He's a developmental prospect with great size (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) and arm strength. Of course, this becomes moot if they pick Ty Simpson (Alabama) at Nos. 16 or 33. -- Rich Cimini

Arizona trading back into Round 1 for Simpson has been kicked around. Could the Cardinals go that route?

It's not out of the realm of possibility, but it'll depend on how much it'll cost Arizona to get back into the first round. Although general manager Monti Ossenfort might be on the hot seat and could be willing to try to win at all costs, the decision will come down to owner Michael Bidwill.

Arizona has liked Simpson for a while, a source told ESPN in the fall. Adding to the intrigue will be whether the Cardinals believe Simpson is worth trading away a high draft pick instead of waiting until the 2027 draft, when a better crop of quarterbacks is expected to be coming out. -- Josh Weinfuss

More: Draft intel for all 32 teams

Team needs for every team

How does Mendoza stack up among recent picks?

I have a 9.5 grade (out of 10) on Mendoza, which historically puts him in company with players such as Eli Manning (2004), Matt Ryan (2008) and Cam Ward (2025). I love his ball placement and pocket presence, and he has the ability to produce as a scrambler. There aren't many throws Mendoza can't hit. He has the makings of a franchise QB in the NFL, and Mendoza finishes as the No. 1 prospect on my final 2026 Big Board.

But he's not quite on the same level as Caleb Williams (2024), Trevor Lawrence (2021) and Joe Burrow (2020). Those three recent No. 1 picks all received 9.7 grades from me, putting them in the Peyton Manning (1998) tier. Mendoza did, however, land a higher mark than Bryce Young (2023), who had a 9.3. -- Mel Kiper Jr., NFL draft analyst

More: Inside Mendoza's extraordinary rise to No. 1 ... How Raiders can learn from the past with Mendoza and Kubiak

Our favorite potential team fits

Ohio State LB Sonny Styles to the Titans

In new coach Robert Saleh's defense, Styles can step in as a second-level difference-maker. With his 6-foot-5 frame and tackling range, Styles will show up in the box and on the edges of the formation as a run defender. He can fire into blockers to hold the point or scrape through to track the ball with his 4.46-second 40-yard dash speed. And in Saleh's loaded fronts, Styles can be schemed as a blitzer or fall back late in coverage. There's big-time upside here for a linebacker who can develop into a role similar to how 49ers' Fred Warner was used under Saleh.

LSU CB Mansoor Delane to the Chiefs

The Chiefs have some spots to fill at cornerback after trading Trent McDuffie and losing Jaylen Watson to the Rams. So, let's give them Delane, who has the traits to fit in coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system. Kansas City played man coverage on 52.3% of opponent dropbacks in 2025, the fourth-highest rate in the league.

Delane would thrive in those coverages (mainly Cover 1, Cover 0 and Cover 2 Man) as a press corner with the speed to match vertically. Plus, he can play top down in zone schemes, using his backfield vision to get a jump on the quarterback. -- Matt Bowen, NFL analyst

More: Favorite team fits for 20 top prospects

Late-round risers to watch

Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana

The big man from the small school has worked his way inside the top 100 players for several teams I've spoken to down the stretch. At 6-foot-2 and 291 pounds, Proctor turned heads with a 4.79-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. With first-step quickness and speed, he's one of the few penetrating 3-technique tackles with a top-100 grade in this class. That has caused his stock to get bumped up, with a Round 3 selection very possible.

Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

When I asked teams last weekend for a late riser, Allen's name was sent back multiple times. At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he doesn't have great size, but Allen's production (13 touchdowns) and speed from the slot are appealing enough that teams believe he's likely to be drafted somewhere between the late third and early fourth rounds.

Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

Davis had Round 1 buzz just two years ago while at Arizona but lost some steam after a down season in 2024 following a transfer to Washington. He's back on the radar, as teams are in love with long cornerbacks (33⅜-inch arms) with speed (4.41-second 40-yard dash). Davis' traits and measureables should get his name called in the top 100 picks. -- Matt Miller, NFL draft analyst

More: College coaches pick sleepers ... Biggest risers of the year ... Tannenbaum's targets in Rounds 1-7

Making bold predictions

San Diego State CB Chris Johnson will be the second corner off the board. After Delane, it seems the league has generally cooled on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy, who is returning from an ACL tear suffered in January 2025 and has some long-term medical concerns. Johnson has spectacular film and a much cleaner evaluation, with only small-school competition to worry about. Some teams will have Johnson ranked above McCoy, and one might make Johnson the second cornerback off the board.

Nine offensive linemen will go in Round 1. Francis Mauigoa (Miami), Olaivavega Ioane (Penn State) Spencer Fano (Utah), Monroe Freeling (Georgia) and Kadyn Proctor (Alabama) are all locks for the first round. Caleb Lomu (Utah), Max Iheanachor (Arizona State) and Blake Miller (Clemson) are the next three tackles, and after those three, there's a big falloff at the position. I expect all to slip into Round 1, with one more guard (Chase Bisontis out of Texas A&M) rounding us out into nine total linemen on Day 1.

Simpson will fall out of Round 1. We've had only two years in modern NFL draft history in which a quarterback went No. 1 and then no other passer went Round 1 (1989 and 2001). Thursday might mark the third, as the most likely paths for Simpson to make Day 1 are the Steelers at No. 21 (and they've historically liked bigger passers) and the Cardinals with some trade repositioning. Only two outs makes Simpson more likely a Day 2 pick than a Day 1 pick in my eyes. -- Ben Solak, NFL analyst

What's the latest predraft buzz?

Everything I've been told since the latter part of last week leads me to believe the Jets will select Ohio State's Arvell Reese with the No. 2 pick. For the longest time, it has seemed like the Jets were deciding between Reese and Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey, and this has been a topic of debate in the Jets' building.

If the Jets take Reese and there's a team -- such as, say, the Chiefs at No. 9 -- that wants to make a big move up for Bailey, a deal could come together that could net Arizona the extra picks it craves. If there's a team that wants to come up to No. 3 for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, the Cardinals would listen. If there's no deal for the third pick, I -- like my colleague Adam Schefter suggested as a possibility -- believe the Cardinals would pick Love. -- Dan Graziano, national NFL reporter

Here are the latest rumblings:

play 0:41 Who are the Chiefs targeting with the 9th pick? Nate Taylor reviews some potential options for the Chiefs with the ninth pick in the NFL draft.

Things to know from ESPN Research

The Raiders have the No. 1 pick for the second time in the common draft era (since 1967), after previously selecting QB JaMarcus Russell in 2007.

The last running back selected in the top five was Saquon Barkley in 2018 (No. 2), and according to ESPN's Draft Day Predictor, there's a 90% chance that Love goes in the top five picks.

While the players drafted in the first round get most of the spotlight, a significant portion of a team's roster is built on Days 2 and 3 of the draft. Among active players in the 2025 season, 63% were drafted in Rounds 4-7 (Day 3) or went undrafted.

Projecting the draft's top players

NFL analyst Aaron Schatz projected the top prospects and picked comps. With contributions from Nathan Forster, Alexandre Olbrecht and Jeremy Rosen, Schatz projected the top running backs via BackCAST, edge rushers using SackSEER, wide receivers using Playmaker Score, and he capped things off with quarterbacks using QBASE 2.0.

See all positions: Quarterback | Wide receiver | Running back | Edge rushers

Read more about the prospects

Which prospects have particularly interesting paths to the draft?

Breaking news from Adam Schefter Download the ESPN app and enable Adam Schefter's news alerts to receive push notifications for the latest updates first. Opt in by tapping the alerts bell in the top right corner. For more information, click here.

Check out the NFL Draft Day Predictor

Our Draft Day Predictor is a tool that uses expert mock drafts, Scouts Inc. grades and team needs to forecast pick probabilities for prospects. Additionally, our NFL draft simulator gives users the opportunity to play GM and make picks and conduct trades.

More: Play GM with the NFL mock draft simulator ... Using the DDP to answer big questions

Frequently asked draft questions