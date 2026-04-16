Cam Ward on track in recovery from Week 18 shoulder injury

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Quarterback Cam Ward is on schedule in his rehab process after injuring his throwing shoulder in January and could take part in the Tennessee Titans' June minicamp.

"He's been out there," Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said of the second-year quarterback during his predraft news conference Thursday. "I'm sure you've seen the videos of him throwing. He looks good."

Borgonzi said Ward is trending toward throwing when the Titans take the field for minicamp. Ward resumed throwing a football in mid-March with his personal quarterbacks coach, Darrell Colbert Jr. of Select QB Athletics.

Ward was injured on the Titans' first drive of the regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Jan. 4 when he landed awkwardly on his right shoulder as he dove into the end zone on a 7-yard touchdown run. The injury was diagnosed as a sprained right AC joint that didn't require surgery.

Through Week 17, Ward had been the only quarterback in the NFL to be on the field for all of his team's offensive snaps. Ward finished with 3,169 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Getting on the field with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney in June will help Ward grasp the offense ahead of training camp in late July.

New Titans coach Robert Saleh described Daboll as the "perfect man" to unlock Ward's potential, citing Daboll's history of developing quarterbacks like Josh Allen. Daboll's emphasis is more on tweaking footwork rather than changes to the throwing motion.

The goal is to improve Ward's base and consistency in footwork, allowing him to make plays from the pocket while not hindering his ability to play out of structure when called for. Ward alluded to improving his base when asked about his offseason focus in January.

"I'm working on my base of my mechanics; I'm not changing my throwing motion," Ward said. "So the timetable for what I have set to get to mechanically [this offseason], what I need to do, is still on schedule."