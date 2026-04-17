Why Ravens' draft is critical to improving Lamar's supporting cast

Jamison Hensley reports on what positions the Ravens are targeting in the NFL draft to build a supporting cast around Lamar Jackson. (0:42)

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The NFL draft is shaping up to be an important one for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

In an offseason where the Ravens' biggest addition on offense has been guard John Simpson, general manager Eric DeCosta believes the team is positioned to improve Jackson's supporting cast in this draft. Baltimore could use an early chunk of its 11 draft picks to land a starting interior offensive lineman, a No. 2 tight end and a quality wide receiver.

"The positions we need, we feel really strong that we can address in the draft," DeCosta said.

With the Ravens holding the No. 14 pick, DeCosta described that spot as a "sweet spot" for offensive linemen and wide receivers. Baltimore's biggest need is the offensive line, where the Ravens need to find a replacement for Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum (signed with Las Vegas Raiders in free agency) and an upgrade over right guard Andrew Vorhees.

The prospects most heavily linked to the Ravens in the first round have been Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano and Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane. Fano is known for being the most versatile offensive lineman in this draft, and Ioane is considered the top guard in this year's class.

In taking every snap at right tackle the past two seasons, Fano showed he could use his athleticism to get to the second level on run plays and dominate in pass protection (one sack in two seasons). But Fano had the shortest arm length of any offensive tackle at the NFL combine, which could lead him to play center or guard.

DeCosta declined to say what he thought Fano's best position would be in the NFL.

"I think Fano could play really wherever you want him to play," DeCosta said. "He's a good athlete. He's tough."

Ioane, who is 6-feet-4, 320 pounds, is a powerful blocker in the run game and is consistent in pass protection, allowing two sacks in 1,106 pass blocking plays. But the Ravens have never drafted an interior offensive lineman in the top half of the first round.

"He is straight from central casting of what you want your guards to look like," DeCosta said.

The only tight ends on Baltimore's roster are Mark Andrews, who turns 31 before the start of the season, and Durham Smythe, who is known more for his blocking. Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Baltimore also has to draft at least one tight end after Isaiah Likely signed with the New York Giants in free agency. The Ravens brought in David Njoku for a free agent visit last month, but the nine-year veteran from the Cleveland Browns left without a deal.

There is a chance that the Ravens would use their first pick on Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, whose 40-yard time (4.39 seconds) is the fastest by a tight end on record (since 2003). Sadiq led all FBS tight ends with eight touchdown catches and also topped all FBS tight ends with six dropped passes.

The only tight ends on Baltimore's roster are Mark Andrews, who turns 31 before the start of the season, and Durham Smythe, who is known more for his blocking. DeCosta didn't rule out the Ravens selecting multiple tight ends in this draft, which they did in 2010 (Ed Dickson and Dennis Pitta) and 2018 (Hayden Hurst and Andrews).

"I think there are a number of tight ends throughout the draft and different rounds," DeCosta said. "You have some guys that are going to go high, but then as you get into the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds, we see guys that do something well."

DeCosta added, "We have a couple guys right now on the roster, but I think there's a strong chance that we'll add a couple more throughout, for sure."

Another position of need for Baltimore is wide receiver. Zay Flowers led the Ravens with 86 receptions for 1,211 yards, but no other Baltimore wide receiver had more than 25 catches and 400 yards receiving.

It could be a tough decision for Baltimore if Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson surprisingly falls out of the top 10. Tyson has great ball skills and has recorded 18 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

The concern with Tyson is durability. He sustained a torn ACL in 2022, broke his collarbone in 2024 and dealt with a hamstring injury in 2025 that limited him to nine games.

The Ravens are looking to come away with an immediate impact player with the 14th pick because they rarely draft this high. Over the past eight years, the only time Baltimore has selected in the top half of the first round was 2022, when the Ravens drafted All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton at No. 14.

It doesn't sound like the Ravens would trade down in the first round.

"There's definitely a drop-off probably midway through the first round in terms of talent," DeCosta said.