Chargers GM Joe Hortiz shuts down Quentin Johnston trade rumors

"The Rich Eisen Show" debates whether A.J. Brown is worth trading a first-round pick to acquire as Los Angeles looks to bolster its offense. (1:22)

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LOS ANGELES -- Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz shut down trade rumors surrounding wide receiver Quentin Johnston, making it clear Thursday that the 2023 first-round pick isn't available.

"There's a lot of rumors out there on Twitter," Hortiz said. "And I can tell you this, I have made zero calls about Quentin, and I've had zero calls regarding Quentin."

The Chargers have until May 1 to pick up Johnston's fifth-year option, which is set to be worth $18.1 million, fully guaranteed. Hortiz said the team is still discussing the decision.

Since Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh took their respective jobs in 2024, they have always been enamored with Johnston's upside. And the opportunities they've given Johnston despite inconsistencies, and the decision to trade wide receiver Keenan Allen after Johnston's poor rookie season, support that belief.

That faith has paid off. Over the last two years, Johnston has shown some of the promise that made him a top pick.

Johnston led the Chargers in touchdowns for the second season in a row last year with eight and had a career-high 735 yards over 14 games. His best game came in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he reeled in four catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. It was the third 100-yard game of his career and his only 100-yard game last season.

Still, Johnston has been at the center of trade rumors as the Chargers head into next season with a crowded wide receivers room that includes Ladd McConkey and last year's draft picks Tre' Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. For now, it appears he'll remain in Los Angeles for at least another season.

"We're really excited about the wide receiver room," Hortiz said. "[Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel] has talked about it. Just development all those guys have made. All starting with [Johnston]. Watching him get better year after year after year."