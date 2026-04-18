Titans feel draft ready with a 'cluster' of choices at No. 4

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi couldn't help but flash a smile when asked about the upcoming NFL draft set to begin Thursday.

Borgonzi sits at a crossroads because he's tasked with restocking a roster that's desperately in need of impact players on both sides of the ball while also helping supply a new scheme under coach Robert Saleh. The second-year general manager is in a unique predicament with the No. 4 overall pick because, as he acknowledged, there are more high-impact prospects who play nonpremium positions than in other drafts.

But Borgonzi feels ready to rock and roll because of the work the staff has put in.

"We could draft tonight if we had to," Borgonzi said before fielding questions for his predraft news conference. "We've put in a ton of work. So we really feel comfortable headed into the draft no matter what happens."

Borgonzi didn't rule out any trade downs despite the need to add game changers to the roster. The Titans are open for business, according to Borgonzi.

Among the top needs for the Titans are edge rusher and a new No. 1 wide receiver, both of which are considered premium positions. The needs expand to the interior offensive line, middle linebacker, defensive back and running back as well. Bottom line, Tennessee's roster needs a lot of help after finishing back-to-back seasons with a 3-14 record.

Borgonzi feels good about where the Titans stand because there is a "cluster of players" they like. Having averaged 16.7 points per game (third worst in the league), the Titans could use a jolt on offense from a prospect like Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, who scored 40 touchdowns over the past two seasons. But the defense allowed 28.1 points per game (fifth most), and some of the top defensive prospects can spark improvement there.

That's where the crossroad lies; there are a lot of options.

"He's a special player," Borgonzi said when asked about Love. "I think with the speed, he can do things out of the backfield as a receiver. But there's also a group of edge guys up there that are really good, too. I think we'll have some really good options there at four. You're looking for impact players when you get up there, when you're taking that high in the draft, and who's the best player really available? Certainly, there's a linebacker there that's pretty good as well."

It's a foregone conclusion that the Las Vegas Raiders are going to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick, but here are some options who can fit Tennessee's roster needs if they are still available at No. 4:

Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Middle linebacker isn't a premium position across the NFL, but it is in Saleh's defense. Borgonzi cited Saleh's success as the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator with linebacker Fred Warner when asked if the position has a more significant role for the Titans now that Saleh is the coach.

"It's just one of those drafts where it just so happens there's a lot of nonpremium positions that have impact players," Borgonzi said.

At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Styles, a former safety, has the length to clog passing lanes. Styles' time in the 40-yard dash (4.46 seconds) shows he has the speed to run with receivers and tight ends as he roams the middle of the field from hash mark to hash mark.

"I think he broke every testing number for a linebacker," Borgonzi said. "He's tall, he's rangy, he's a former safety, so he's got a great feel for coverage. His length can take up a lot of space on the field. Tremaine Edmunds was a linebacker who comes to mind that was similar size, I guess, but even he wasn't this athletic, so it's a tough comp."

Styles finished with 83 tackles, 6.5 tackles for a loss, three pass breakups, one interception and a sack last season. He is ESPN's Scouts Inc.'s seventh-ranked player.

Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Titans see Love as an every-down player who can impact the game both as a runner and a pass catcher. Borgonzi compared his explosiveness to that of Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Saleh knows first-hand how impactful a running back can be, given his time in San Francisco.

"Shoot, I just had a year with Christian McCaffrey," Saleh said when asked about running back value. "I think he had over 400 touches. So, if they are three-down players and they can impact the game and they can create mismatches out on the perimeter as well as run the ball the way they do. Guys like Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian, I'm sure there's a few more. They're tremendous assets to the football team."

Love is Scouts Inc.'s fourth-ranked player and was the first player the Titans hosted for a visit. He finished last season with 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries. Love also posted 27 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech

Bailey is viewed as an ideal fit for Saleh's "wide-nine" pass strategy. His 14.5 sacks tied for the most among FBS players last season. At 6-3 and 251 pounds, Bailey is ideally suited to come in and be an impactful pass rusher, but he has to improve as a run defender.

ESPN senior draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. had the Titans selecting Bailey fourth overall in his initial mock draft in January.

"It's a tough call on which direction the Titans will go here," Kiper said. "But let's follow the board while also knowing new coach Robert Saleh is a defense guy. Bailey was outstanding this past season. His stats tell the story: 14.5 sacks, 20.2% pressure rate, 23 tackles for loss -- and all at least tied for a share of first in the FBS. Pairing Bailey with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons on the D-line could be a big step in the right direction."

It's become increasingly unlikely that Bailey will be on the board when the Titans pick, though. Kiper's latest mock has Bailey going to the Jets second overall. Bailey is the Scouts Inc. third-ranked player.

Arvell Reese, Edge, Ohio State

Reese is a wildcard because there are varied opinions on where he should play. He admittedly is undeveloped as a pass rusher. But he has the traits that project him to be a special player in the NFL.

"Look at the physical tools," Borgonzi said. "Arvell, he's one of the more explosive players that I've ever seen. In terms of his burst, his ability to close, and his explosion on contact, he has all the tools to do it. They were using him so much off the ball, on the line of scrimmage. And with a player like that, you can do a lot early. You can use them in that spinner position, Joker, however you want to call it, but you certainly see the flashes there of him being a dominant pass rusher. So I think you're looking at the tools and the upside there."

At 6-4 and 241 pounds Reese compares size-wise to New York Jets edge defender Will McDonald IV (6-3, 239 pounds), who was selected with the No. 15 pick in 2023 when Saleh was their coach. Like Bailey, Reese could assume a situational pass rusher role early with the Titans before developing into a three-down defender.

Reese finished with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two passes defended. He is Scouts Inc.'s top-ranked player.