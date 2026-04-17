Source: Texans, Will Anderson reach 3-year, $150M extension

"The Pat McAfee Show" crew reacts to breaking news of Will Anderson Jr. signing a three-year, $150 million extension with the Texans. (1:18)

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HOUSTON -- The Texans and All-Pro defensive end Will Anderson Jr. have agreed to a historic three-year, $150 million extension that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

The deal includes $134 million in guaranteed money, the source said.

The record extension surpasses the deal given to Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons after Green Bay acquired him from the Dallas Cowboys in August. Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million contract extension that included $120 million fully guaranteed at signing and $136 million in total guarantees.

The Texans exercised the 2027 fifth-year option for Anderson on April 8 as doing so was a precursor to the contract extension. The third-year defensive end had 12 sacks (tied for eighth) and 20 tackles for loss (tied for fourth) last season.

Anderson's advanced stats showed a difference-maker in the running and passing games. Among defenders with at least 150 run defensive snaps, he ranked seventh in run stop rate (12.6%), third in run stuffs (13) and second in pressures (85), according to Next Gen Stats.

His performance placed him second in Defensive Player of the Year voting behind Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who broke the NFL's single-season sack record (23).

The Texans allowed the second-fewest points per game (17.4) and the fewest yards per game (277.2) last season, making their mark by terrorizing opposing Pro Bowl-level quarterbacks. The Texans forced the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold into a combined eight turnovers. In those matchups, Anderson made an impact, totaling four sacks, six tackles for loss and a forced fumble (which he recovered in the end zone for a touchdown against the Seahawks).

In the Texans' playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the defense forced quarterback Aaron Rodgers into two turnovers for touchdowns and sacked him four times. One of the defensive touchdowns was caused by Anderson having a strip sack of Rodgers that was recovered by defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to put the Texans up 17-6 in the fourth quarter.

Anderson's agreement is part of a series of Texans extensions, with All-Pro defensive end Danielle Hunter getting a one-year, $40 million deal and tight end Dalton Schultz a one-year, $12.6 million extension. The Texans also made Ka'imi Fairbairn the highest-paid kicker with a two-year, $13 million contract extension.

Anderson arrived in Houston in epic draft-day fashion in 2023. The Texans drafted quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick then traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to acquire the third overall pick and select Anderson. To move up, Houston paid a hefty price by trading the 12th overall pick, the 33rd overall pick, a first-round pick in 2024 and a third-rounder in 2024.

Since Anderson and Stroud arrived, Houston is 32-19 in the regular season with three playoff wins and two AFC South titles.

The Texans also picked up Stroud's 2027 fifth-year option April 8. He too is eligible for a contract extension this year.