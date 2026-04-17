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          Sources: Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett not at offseason program

          • Josh WeinfussApr 17, 2026, 06:12 PM
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              Josh Weinfuss is a staff writer who covers the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL at ESPN. Josh has covered the Cardinals since 2012, joining ESPN in 2013. He is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and a graduate of Indiana University.
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          TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett has not been in attendance for the start of the team's offseason program as he waits for a new deal, sources told NFL Network.

          Brissett is scheduled to earn a base salary of $4.88 million in 2026 but only $1.5 million of that is guaranteed. After starting 12 games for the Cardinals last season in place of an injured Kyler Murray, Brissett wants an extension. Brissett can earn up to $510,000 in active roster bonuses, $50,000 in a workout bonus and $2 million in incentives.

          New Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew, who signed with Arizona in March, is scheduled to have $5.14 million of his contract guaranteed this season.

          After Arizona released Murray in March, Brissett was not told he'd be the starter in 2026, a source told ESPN.

          According to NFL Network, the Cardinals appear willing to address Brissett's desire for a new deal.

          The possibility of Brissett not reporting for the start of Arizona's voluntary workouts under new coach Mike LaFleur was first discussed months ago, a source told ESPN.

          On Thursday, during Arizona's annual predraft news conference, neither general manager Monti Ossenfort nor head coach Mike LaFleur would commit to a starter.

          "We're not really naming anybody and we'll see how that room looks by the time we get [to] August," Ossenfort said.

          Said LaFleur: "None of that's even being discussed because all we're trying to do is get a foundational aspect of what this system looks like."