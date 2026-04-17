Sources: Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett not at offseason program

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals incumbent starter Jacoby Brissett has not been in attendance for the start of the team's offseason program as he waits for a new deal, sources told NFL Network.

Brissett is scheduled to earn a base salary of $4.88 million in 2026 but only $1.5 million of that is guaranteed. After starting 12 games for the Cardinals last season in place of an injured Kyler Murray, Brissett wants an extension. Brissett can earn up to $510,000 in active roster bonuses, $50,000 in a workout bonus and $2 million in incentives.

New Cardinals quarterback Gardner Minshew, who signed with Arizona in March, is scheduled to have $5.14 million of his contract guaranteed this season.

After Arizona released Murray in March, Brissett was not told he'd be the starter in 2026, a source told ESPN.

According to NFL Network, the Cardinals appear willing to address Brissett's desire for a new deal.

The possibility of Brissett not reporting for the start of Arizona's voluntary workouts under new coach Mike LaFleur was first discussed months ago, a source told ESPN.

On Thursday, during Arizona's annual predraft news conference, neither general manager Monti Ossenfort nor head coach Mike LaFleur would commit to a starter.

"We're not really naming anybody and we'll see how that room looks by the time we get [to] August," Ossenfort said.

Said LaFleur: "None of that's even being discussed because all we're trying to do is get a foundational aspect of what this system looks like."