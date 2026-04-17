Falcons trade DT Ruke Orhorhoro to Jaguars for DT Maason Smith

Adam Schefter joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss how the Jaguars will utilize Travis Hunter on both sides of the ball. (1:26)

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Falcons and Jaguars traded 2024 second-round picks on Friday, with Atlanta sending defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro to Jacksonville for defensive tackle Maason Smith, the teams announced.

Orhorhoro, the 35th pick two years ago, has 36 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven QB hits and one pass breakup in 25 games (eight starts). Smith, taken 13 spots later, has 32 tackles, three sacks, four QB hits and four pass breakups in 24 games (seven starts).

The Jaguars, who led the league in run defense in 2025, and the Falcons (who were 24th against the rush) are each expected to target defensive tackle in next week's NFL draft.

Neither team has a first-round pick, with the Falcons' first choice coming at 48 and the Jaguars' first choice coming at 56.