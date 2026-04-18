Rams drop 'Thursday' 2026 NFL draft teaser featuring sons of 'Friday' stars

Peter Schrager joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about Sean McVay acknowledging the Rams had trade discussions surrounding Davante Adams. (1:28)

Schrager talks with McAfee about Rams' trade discussions on Davante Adams (1:28)

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The Los Angeles Rams' 2026 NFL draft rollout continued on Friday when the team released a short film titled "Thursday."

The film is a parody of the 1995 comedy "Friday" starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, who played Craig and Smokey, respectively.

In "Thursday," the Rams pay homage to the original film by using the titular theme song by Ice Cube and reenacting several standout scenes.

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., and Tucker's son, Destin Tucker, are the main characters in "Thursday," as a tribute to their father's roles.

We got the Draft soon... we got s*** to do! pic.twitter.com/2nQuFBR9bW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 17, 2026

Actor Terry Crews makes a cameo in the short film as a parody of the character Deebo -- the neighborhood bully played by the late Tiny Lister -- riding up on Jackson and Tucker on a beach cruiser bicycle similar to Deebo's in the original movie. He is accompanied by Rams linebackers Jared Verse and Byron Young.

Crews, who was drafted No. 281 by the Rams in 1991, reflects on his playing days before re-creating the iconic "What chain?" scene from "Friday," where Deebo snatches the chain of Red, originally played by DJ Pooh.

In the scene, Crews pulls a Rams ring from Tucker's pocket and then delivers a twist on the original line when Tucker asks for it back, saying: "What ring?"

Crews also played Damon in the third installment of the Friday series, "Friday After Next."

Jackson and Tucker also re-create the famous "damn" line after Crews takes off his shirt while flexing his pectoral muscles.

West Coast rapper YG makes a cameo as Stanley, velvet robe and all.

Rams guard Kevin Dotson appears as "Big K-Dot" -- a nod to the original movie's Big Worm, played by Faizon Love -- complete with a lowrider and hair rollers.

"Playing with these picks is like playing with my emotions," Dotson says, riffing on the character's iconic line.

The film finishes with a line from the original "Friday" poster: "A lot can go down between Thursday and Saturday."