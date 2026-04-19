Chargers 2026 offseason: Takeaways from L.A.'s pre-draft presser

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EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz used his predraft news conference to shut down trade rumors surrounding wide receiver Quentin Johnston, L.A.'s 2023 first-round pick, whose career has fluctuated through three seasons.

Hortiz also addressed many questions facing the Chargers' roster in the short- and long-term and broke down his much-maligned free agent philosophy.

The Chargers will kick off the 2026 NFL draft with the No. 22 overall pick on April 23 for the 2026 NFL draft (ESPN, ABC, ESPN App). What are the Chargers thinking there? And will that selection be impacted by some of the buzz surrounding players already on the roster?

Here are the biggest takeaways from Hortiz's news conference.

Only three positions are out of the question at No. 22

The Chargers have the No. 22 pick for the second year in a row, and Hortiz only ruled out three spots not on the roster that he doesn't anticipate selecting in the first round: punter, kicker and long snapper.

Quarterback is likely also on that list, but otherwise, Hortiz said all options are available even with OTs Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater on the roster. For instance, he said he would be willing to take another tackle if that player graded high on their board.

"If it's a college tackle that we think is going to be a really good starting tackle, you gotta take him," he said. "Try him inside ... it's an expensive position."

Hortiz has followed this approach in the first round the past two years -- for example, selecting running back Omarion Hampton last year seemed redundant with the team already having veteran running back Najee Harris.

That pick paid off, however, as Harris suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 4 and Hampton emerged as one of the Chargers most important players. Still, Hampton's season was also limited by injury, only playing nine regular season games due to separate ankle injuries.

That scenario supports Hortiz's line of thinking: The unpredictability of injuries mean that picking the best player available, even if it's not a need, is better than missing on the alternative.

"This world isn't perfect. NFL's not perfect," he said. "These guys are going to play, man. And so you want the best players out there."

Hortiz is never going to be a big spender in free agency

Hortiz has made the point clear since he took the job in 2024, but he is still the target of criticism from fans and pundits for his frugal approach. The Chargers were one of the league's richest teams ahead of free agency -- they still rank third in total cap space -- but they didn't make any splash signings.

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Instead, Hortiz let key players walk, including outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, who signed a four-year $100 million contract with the Washington Commanders, and left guard Zion Johnson, who signed a three-year $49.5 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

When asked if he would ever spend significantly in free agency on external players, he said, "Probably not. Probably not."

"I just believe in building through the draft and I believe in paying the players you know," Hortiz said. "That's how I was raised."

Much of the criticism directed at Hortiz stems from the Chargers' apparent lack of investment in the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackles Alt and Slater will be back next season, but even when healthy, the Chargers' interior has always been an issue.

Hortiz signed center Tyler Biadasz, who was released by the Commanders, and signed guard Cole Strange, who started 14 games at right guard for the Miami Dolphins last season. Strange was the league's fourth-worst guard in run block win rate (65.1%) last season, and ranked 40th in pass block win rate (91.9%). After releasing Mekhi Becton, the Chargers anticipate that Strange will start at right guard.

"I just think you have to spread your money around a little bit," Hortiz said. "We could pay top dollar for five offensive linemen. We could do that. And we wouldn't have money left over for much of anyone else outside the quarterback. So you have to be selective in free agency."

The Chargers are working to sign both Derwin James Jr. and Tuli Tuipulotu to extensions. Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Extension talks with Derwin James Jr. and Tuli Tuipulotu have begun

After two All-Pro seasons, James could command another record-setting deal, like the one he signed in 2022 that made him the highest-paid safety in league history. But he is heading into the final year of the deal and turning 30 in August, which could alter what Hortiz is willing to pay him in guaranteed money and length of contract.

Tuipulotu had the best season of his career in 2025, finishing sixth in the NFL with 13 sacks. With Oweh gone, the Chargers' edge group lacks the depth it had last season; that, combined with James' importance to the defense and first-year defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, getting these deals is key to ensuring one of the league's best defenses has a chance to stay afloat..

Hortiz said he has had conversations with the agents of both players and that those conversations would "heat up" post-draft. He also pointed to these deals and others as reasons why a spending spree in free agency doesn't make sense.

"We have players coming up that are going to be eating up a lot of that cap room," he said. "... So the players we got, we liked. We really do. And we really feel like they're going to help us. But it's not like going to a grocery store and saying, "Hey, I need an orange." And there's a whole surplus of oranges. Free agency doesn't work like that."

Alt and Slater are 'ahead of schedule' for training camp

It's not hyperbolic to say that the Chargers' 2026 championship-contending hopes rest largely on the health of their two tackles. They are the key to offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel's outside zone running scheme being effective and to keeping quarterback Justin Herbert upright.

Slater missed all of last season with a ruptured left patellar tendon. Alt was limited to six games with multiple ankle injuries, including a high right ankle injury in Week 9 that ended his season.

Hortiz said both are ahead of schedule and will participate in the team's offseason workouts in some capacity.

"Whenever I look out there and see those two out there, I feel confident," he said.